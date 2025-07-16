Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: star trek, strange new worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3: Our Updated E01, E02 Preview

Check out our updated preview for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03E01: "Hegemony, Part II" and S03E02: "Wedding Bell Blues."

With only hours to go until the third season of Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds gets underway with a two-episode return, we wanted to make sure that we put together a preview as epic as the show that it's previewing. Objectively? We think we did a pretty damn fine job. What follows are the official overviews, image galleries, and sneak peeks at S03E01: "Hegemony, Part II" and S03E02: "Wedding Bell Blues." In addition, we have a look back at the official trailer (waiting for you above), as well as a look back at the season's official overview and previously released previews dating back to last year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC).

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03E01: "Hegemony, Part II" Preview

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Episode 1: "Hegemony, Part II" – Pike (Anson Mount) leads a risky rescue behind enemy lines as the landing party flees a deadly enemy. Directed by Chris Fisher, with a teleplay by Davy Perez and the story by Henry Alonso Myers and Davy Perez.

Season 3 Episode 2: "Wedding Bell Blues" Preview

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Episode 2: "Wedding Bell Blues" – At a Federation celebration, an uninvited guest disrupts Spock (Ethan Peck) and the crew's reflections. Directed by Jordan Canning, and written by Kirsten Beyer and David Reed.

In season three, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of season two's harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic "Star Trek," season three takes characters both new and beloved to new heights and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery with varying genres never before seen on any other "Star Trek."

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season also featured the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. Cillian O'Sullivan (In From The Cold) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role of Dr. Roger Korby, and Martin Quinn's Scotty has been upped to a series regular.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth

