Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Team Discusses Series' 55-Year Journey

The road to Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn & Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds rolls on after the release of the upcoming series' opening title credits and a new behind-the-scenes featurette. So what's on tap for today? A history lesson of sorts from executive producers & showrunners Henry Alonso Meyers & Akiva Goldsman, executive producer Alex Kurtzman, and cast members Mount (Captain Pike), Peck (Spock), Romijn (Number One), Celia Rose Gooding (Cadet Uhura), Babs Olusanmokun (Dr. M'Benga), Jess Bush (Nurse Chapel), Melissa Navia (Erica Ortegas), and Bruce Horak (Hemmer). But we have a feeling you won't mind this one, as the team discusses how the series balances respecting the franchise's past with letting the series carve out its own individuality.

Here's a look at how the newest series in the "Star Trek" franchise has actually been in development for the past 55 years:

Now here's a look back at the incredibly impressive & feels-crushing opening title & credits for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds:

And in this special featurette, The Ready Room host Wil Wheaton takes viewers behind the scenes of the newest series to check in with the cast and creators, and make sure to check out what's ahead this season with a new teaser trailer starting around the 21:00 mark:

With Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds set to lift off on May 5th, here's a look at the official trailer followed by a look back at the previously-released teaser trailer:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley / Number One, Ethan Peck as Spock, Babs Olusanmokun as M'Benga, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer. Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries, Tell Me A Story) had joined the second season as James T. Kirk. The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers. Akela Cooper and Davy Perez serve as co-executive producers. Nami Melumad (An American Pickle, Absentia) has been tapped as the score composer for the series original score. Jeff Russo (Star Trek: Discovery & Picard, Legion) composed the main and titles music. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.