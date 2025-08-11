Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: Star Trek Picard, star trek: legacy, Terry Matalas, Todd Stashwick

Star Trek: Terry Matalas on "Legacy" Hopes, Paramount Approval & More

Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas and star Todd Stashwick on some of the plans for Star Trek: Legacy if Paramount ever approves.

Instead of hyping up new franchise shows at the Star Trek Las Vegas: Trek to Vegas, we're left to wonder what could have been. Not to say they couldn't still be a reality, pending what Skydance decides as the new owners of Paramount, but for now, we can only dream. Aside from Strange New Worlds showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers' pitch for Star Trek: Year One that sees Paul Wesley's James T. Kirk go through the growing pains of being U.S.S. Enterprise captain before he turns into the William Shatner incarnation of The Original Series, we also had another pitch from Enterprise writer and producer Michael Sussman on Star Trek: United, inspired by the Patrick Stewart-starred Picard, that sees Scott Bakula's Jonathan Archer's captaining days behind him as he takes on the responsibility of being Federation President. The biggest series-to-concept that has gotten away to date is Picard showrunner Terry Matalas' Star Trek: Legacy, which would have picked up where the Stewart series left off with Seven (Jeri Ryan), Raffi (Michelle Hurd), and Jack (Ed Speleers) on the U.S.S. Enterprise-G. Appearing at the convention, he and Picard alum Todd Stashwick spoke to fans about what Matalas had been cooking up in hopes Paramount would listen in terms of a pilot before they decided to sit on their hands, and he accepted his offer from Marvel.

Star Trek: Terry Matalas on Ideas He Had Been Working on for "Legacy"

Ever the optimist, Matalas revealed he started working on the Legacy pilot, telling the crowd (via TrekMovie.com, "There was a moment in which I was pretty inspired, in which I just sort of spit out 30 pages over a couple of weeks, not for anybody necessarily to see, just in case one day it happened. I knew what the first 20 minutes of it were." One major idea he floated on was that the new series would expand on the Klingon Empire while admitting, "I can't really talk, because it's not a thing, so it's hard to talk about."

Despite Stashwick's character dying in Picard, Matalas had an idea on how to bring him back in some form, rebuffing the fan theory of his revival, which Voyager fans might appreciate, "I will say, since we're so far away from the possibility of Legacy, that he wasn't going to come back to life with Borg nanites… He was going to be the Emergency Engineering Hologram who did not want to turn off and was really pissed off that the Titan was turned into the Enterprise, and would refuse to call it the Enterprise, until late." Stashwick added, "We call it the 'Shawlogram.'"

For now, Star Trek fans will have to wait to see what's to come as the only confirmed projects are seasons 3-5 on Strange New Worlds, the Discovery live-action 32nd century spinoff Starfleet Academy, and the untitled live-action comedy from Lower Decks alum Tawny Newsome and Justin Simlen. Matalas and Stashwick remained optimistic while Skydance orients itself, but in the meantime, both are involved in the Paul Bettany-starred Vision Quest that continues the adventures of MCU favorite android Avenger following the events of the Disney+ series WandaVision. For more, including the two talking about the Skydance deal, and Stashwick's role as Paladin and fellow Picard alum, Orla Brady's role as the AI F.R.I.D.A.Y. in Vision Quest, you can check out the full report.

