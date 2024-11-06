Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: donald trump, star trek

Star Trek Universe Reacts to Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Win

Star Trek Universe from TNG, DS9, Voyager, Prodigy, Strange New Worlds, and more react to Donald Trump's 2024 presidential reelection victory.

It would be an understatement to say a significant portion of the country remains in shock, disgust, or both over Donald Trump's win in the 2024 Presidential Election. The 45th president, who will become the 47th, officially defeated Vice President Kamala Harris, who offered a concession speech earlier today. Among those reacting is the Star Trek Universe – with some taking to social media to share a range of emotions – from disdain to empathy and frustration, and more – were cast and crew from The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise, Prodigy, Picard, Strange New Worlds, and more.

Star Trek Cast & Crew on Trump's Reelection

Enterprise's John Billingsley, who played Dr. Phlox, wrote, "I'll be leaving Twitter at the end of the week. Wanted to say goodbye. Reasons obvious . . . Big smooch to folks who were gracious enough to follow me and so sorry that interactions became far too infrequent . . . much love, and courage in these dark times. Joining him is DS9's Armin Shimerman, who played Quark, who wrote, "Friends, it has been a long time in coming, but I must announce I will no longer post on X. The policies of this platform are saddening and intolerable. If you wish to follow me, please locate me on THREADS at Armin Shimerman. I have enjoyed all our interactions. Armin out."

Voyager star Robert Picardo, who played The Doctor, seemed on the fence, but is ready to leave Elon Musk's platform as well, "Good night, good luck and may God protect our democracy! [X] is getting murkier /muskier and I'm not sure i want to bathe in the sludge much longer. – – In any case, I thank my followers, especially those who have remained courteous when we disagree. If all who disagree followed your model, the world would be kinder."

TNG star LeVar Burton, who played Geordi La Forge, offered a more optimistic message with a quote from Toni Morrison writing, "I am so grateful this was sent to me this morning. #bydhttmwfi." The quote he references, "This is precisely the time when artists go to work. There is no time for despair, no place for self pity, no need for silence, no room for fear. We speak, we write, we do language. That is how civilizations heal." SNW star Anson Mount offered similar words of encouragement with a picture of a galaxy, "And yet the galaxy still turns, the stars still beckon, and our resolve remains undaunted. 🖖" You can check out comments from Star Trek art designer Michael Okuda, Prodigy creators Dan and Kevin Hageman, Prodigy EP/writer Aaron J. Waltke, Voyager's Tim Russ (Tuvok), DS9's Chase Masterson (Leeta), and Picard showrunner Terry Matalas, you can check out the comments below.

I'll be leaving Twitter at the end of the week. Wanted to say goodbye. Reasons obvious . . . Big smooch to folks who were gracious enough to follow me and so sorry that interactions became far too infrequent . . . much love, and courage in these dark times. — John Billingsley (@JBillingsley60) November 6, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Friends, it has been a long time in coming, but I must announce I will no longer post on X. The policies of this platform are saddening and intolerable. If you wish to follow me, please locate me on THREADS at Armin Shimerman. I have enjoyed all our interactions. Armin out. — Armin Shimerman (@ShimermanArmin) November 6, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Good night, good luck and may God protect our democracy! @X is getting murkier /muskier and I'm not sure i want to bathe in the sludge much longer. – – In any case, I thank my followers, especially those who have remained courteous when we disagree. If all who disagree followed… — Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) November 5, 2024 Show Full Tweet

And yet the galaxy still turns, the stars still beckon, and our resolve remains undaunted. 🖖 pic.twitter.com/3H1GEBigJz — Anson Mount 🖖 (@ansonmount) November 6, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Star Trek doesn't promise that tomorrow will be a better place. In fact, many Trek stories warn what could happen if we make bad choices. However Trek says tomorrow CAN be a better place if we are smart, if we work hard, and if we are compassionate and inclusive. — Michael Okuda (@MikeOkuda) November 6, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Even the word 'Hopeless' has the word 'Hope' in it. Take care of each other out there. — Dan & Kevin Hageman (@brothershageman) November 6, 2024 Show Full Tweet

So…now you've got…RFK banning all vaccines so diseases will come back, no more Dept of Education, media outlets banned, Supreme Court more corrupted,

Goodbye Ukraine, Social Security healthcare and Medicare, hello MAGA Gov and administration, — tim russ (@timruss2) November 6, 2024 Show Full Tweet

There isn't much else I can say or do. We've given the keys to the country to the psychopath yet again!!! And this time it's even worse. I'v got mine…for those out there who couldn't possibly see a normal, sane, qualified woman as President…GOOD LUCK!!! — tim russ (@timruss2) November 6, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Fo those out there who made this choice… I hope I'm wrong about what's coming. — tim russ (@timruss2) November 6, 2024 Show Full Tweet

It's like the Cardassians got control of Deep Space 9 again. — Chase Masterson 😳 (@ChaseMasterson) November 6, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!