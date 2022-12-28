Star Wars: Mark Hamill's Not a Fan of Holiday Special Ep. III Idea

If there was anyone with a love-hate, maybe more hate-hate, relationship with the Star Wars: Holiday Special, it's Mark Hamill. The 1978 CBS special is the franchise blemish that even creator George Lucas rejects. But over the years, cast members like Hamill and Harrison Ford, as well as guest stars on the special, will address it from time to time. Wookieepedia even went so far as to create a custom black and white poster for the Star Wars: Holiday Special Episode III to reflect the original promotional CBS poster.

Featured in the "poster" are Diego Luna (Cassian Andor), Hayden Christensen (Darth Vader), Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett), Vivien Lyra Blair (young Leia Organa), Grant Feely (young Luke Skywalker), Dave Chapman (B2EMO), and Lumpawaroo as himself. The "guest stars" are Bryce Dallas Howard, Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau, Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand), Moses Ingram (Reva), and if we're lucky, a porg. Wookieepedia tagged Hamill, Luna, Dawson, and Wen. So far, Luna and Dawson haven't responded, but Hamill sent his blunt reply, "I followed you because of the pun in your name. Don't make me regret it" (Wen emoji-laughed as her reply).

Joining Hamill and Ford in the special were Carrie Fisher (Leia), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), and James Earl Jones as the voice of Darth Vader. The special guest stars were Bea Arthur, Art Carney, Diahann Carroll, Harvey Korman, and Jefferson Starship. The original story follows Chewbacca as he makes his way to Kashyyyk to celebrate Life Day with his family with his best friend Han by his side. While the CBS special can't be found on Disney+ it can be found unofficially via YouTube. The streamer did a follow-up in animated form in 2020's The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special featuring the return of Daniels, reprising his role as C-3PO with other live-action actors Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico) and Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) voicing their LEGO counterparts. It acted as a stand-alone sequel to the Star Wars sequel trilogy that saw Rey training Finn in the ways of the Force with Helen Sadler and Omar Miller playing the animated versions of the characters played by Daisy Ridley and John Boyega in the films.

I followed you because of the pun in your name. Don't make me regret it. — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) December 27, 2022 Show Full Tweet