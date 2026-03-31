Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: Star Wars: Maul, Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Drops Sneak Peek, New Teaser & More

Set to hit on April 6th, check out a sneak peek, new teaser, and more for Lucasfilm Animation and Disney+'s Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord.

In less than a week, his journey begins again. Lucasfilm Animation and Disney+'s Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord finds Maul plotting to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire. There, he crosses paths with a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan who could be the apprentice he is seeking to aid him in his relentless pursuit of revenge. Set after the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the animated series will hit the streaming service on April 6th, with two episodes dropping each week (leading up to the final two episodes airing on the ultimate "Star Wars" holiday: May the 4th). To make sure you're up to speed and psyched for its debut, the fine folks behind the animated series have released two character profile posters, a very cool new teaser, and a sneak peek clip – and that's all waiting for you below:

And here's a look at a very excellent teaser that does a nice job of blending Maul's live-action and animated journey:

With that in mind, we've updated the image gallery below with new looks at what's to come. But before you get to that, check out the two latest sneak peeks – with the most recent one hitting earlier today:

Emergency on the walkway. The all-new animated series Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord streams April 6 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/1v5Sjot5lI — Star Wars (@starwars) March 31, 2026 Show Full Tweet

I guess we should do as he says. The all-new series Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord streams April 6 only on @disneyplus. pic.twitter.com/fjXA2rS2BI — Star Wars (@starwars) March 26, 2026 Show Full Tweet

The voice cast for Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord includes Sam Witwer as Maul, Gideon Adlon as Devon Izara, Oscar nominee Wagner Moura as Brander Lawson, Richard Ayoade as Two-Boots, Dennis Haysbert as Master Eeko-Dio-Daki, Chris Diamantopoulos as Looti Vario, Charlie Bushnell as Rylee Lawson, Vanessa Marshall as Rook Kast, David C. Collins as Spybot, A.J. LoCascio as Marrok, and Steve Blum as Icarus. Here's a look back at the teaser that was previously released, followed by an updated image gallery from the animated series:

Disney+ and Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is created by Dave Filoni, based on Star Wars and characters created by George Lucas. Dave Filoni and Matt Michnovetz developed the series. Brad Rau is the supervising director. The executive producers are Dave Filoni, Athena Yvette Portillo, Matt Michnovetz, Brad Rau, Carrie Beck, and Josh Rimes. Alex Spotswood is the co-executive producer.

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