Star Wars: The Bad Batch- Baker Talks Voice Work; Meet Clone Force 99

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is the story of five members of an elite Clone Troopers team, but really it is the story of one man: Dee Bradley Baker. The veteran voice actor, no stranger to "Star Wars" fans, voices all five members of the team- Hunter, Crosshair, Echo, Tech, and Wrecker. He brings nuance and personality to each, bringing depth to these characters that you would be hard-pressed to find in most live-action stories these days. Baker recently participated in a Bad Batch press day that we were a part of, where he shared what it is like to bring these unique troopers to life.

Bad Batch Should Earn This Man An Emmy Of Some Kind

"Yeah, Clone Force 99 is kind of another step beyond what I've been asked to do in the Clone Wars series. The Clones are…the tricky part for them, is that the differentiation is much tighter between characters. Although it has to be decisive. It has to be clear. The Bad Batch are actually much further apart from each other, which oddly makes it a little bit easier to jump from character to character to character. I mean, for me it feels like I'm jumping from rock to rock on a stream. I can see the rock. The writing is clear. And what I jump to. Is that character.

And it's like I can see them. I feel like I know them, and it actually helps that they're further differentiated vocally, and also in terms of their personality and their mood, shall we say? It comes off looking more as a magic trick then it does maybe with the Clones, but it's still a really fascinating process as a voice actor to just have-have these scenes where I'm just talking to myself."

As to which of the Bad Batch he is enjoying performing more as? "It's fun to be Wrecker because he's so honest and so clear and funny. I have great affection for all of them. They're all very interesting fellows. But Wrecker's probably the furthest away from me of all of them. He's great fun."

And for those of you who need a formal introduction (or reintroduction) to Clone Force 99, check out the following featurette "Now"- with the premiere episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch currently streaming on Disney+ and new episodes debuting starting this Friday:

