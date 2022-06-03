Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Looking at September Premiere

At this year's Star Wars Celebration, EP & Supervising Director Brad Rau, EP & Head Writer Jen Corbett, Story Editor Matt Michnovetz, and actors Dee Bradley Baker (The Bad Batch) and Michelle Ang (Omega) made sure that fans of Star Wars: The Bad Batch didn't leave empty-handed. During the animated series' panel looking back at the first season, a new teaser trailer and logo were released offering enough teasers to keep fans speculating between now and when it premiere this fall (yes, that's the Emperor you're seeing…). And now we know when the season will be kicking off, thanks to the following screencap taken from Disney+'s site:

With the 16-episode second season set to hit Disney+ on September 28, here's a look at the official trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch, followed by a season overview and a gallery of images from the Star Wars Celebration panel:

Months have passed since the events on Kamino and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.