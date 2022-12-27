Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Teaser: Their "Mission" Is Clear

As the days tick down to the start of a new year, we're also getting that much closer to the second-season return of Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Along with a look back at the official trailer and key art, we had character profile key art posters for Omega and Hunter to pass along earlier today. But now, we get another glimpse of the baddest-ass crew in the galaxy doing what they do best in a new teaser.

Disney+'s Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 stars Dee Bradley Baker (American Dad!) as the voice of the Bad Batch and Michelle Ang (Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462) as the voice of Omega. Rhea Perlman (The Mindy Project, Cheers) returns to guest star as Cid, Noshir Dalal (It's Pony, The Owl House) returns to guest star as Vice Admiral Rampart, and Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws, Black-ish) makes her guest starring debut in the series as Phee Genoa. With the second season set to hit screens on January 4, 2023, here's a look at the recently-released teaser "Mission," followed by the official trailer for the streaming series:

When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

The series is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, "The Clone Wars"), Athena Portillo ("The Clone Wars," "Rebels"), Brad Rau ("Rebels," "Resistance"), Jennifer Corbett ("Resistance," NCIS), and Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, "Rebels") with Josh Rimes ("Resistance," "Visions") and Alex Spotswood ("The Clone Wars," "Rebels") as producers. Rau is also serving as supervising director, with Corbett as head writer and Matt Michnovetz as story editor. The series returns for its second season on January 4, 2023, on the Disney+ streaming service.