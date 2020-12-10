Star Wars: The Bad Batch Trailer Debuts During Disney Investors Day

Star Wars; The Bad Batch, the latest animated series, debuted its trailer today. Picking up on threads from the Clone Wars season 7 arc, the Bad Batch crew will debut soon on Disney+. The sizzle reel was shown as part of Disney Investors Day, which came hard and heavy with tons of new Star Wars news. This new animated series looks like it will be right up the alley for Clone Wars fans as well, see what I mean by checking out the trailer below.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Synopsis

"The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch — a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill, which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose."

I mean, I was not a giant fan of the Bad Batch arc of Clone Wars this past summer, but this show looks like it could double as a Clone Wars season 8, if you will. I am all for whatever animated Star Wars anything that Lucasfilm and Disney want to bring to us though, so bring it on. There is no release date for the show yet, but if I had to put money on it I would guess that it would be this summer. Here is hoping we don't have to wait much longer than that to retrn to the world of animated Star Wars.