Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

New Star Wars Life-Size Anzellan Droidsmith Arrives from Hot Toys

Hot Toys is returning to a galaxy far, far away with the debut of a brand new Star Wars life size Anzellan Droidsmith

Article Summary Hot Toys expands its Star Wars line with a life-size Keeto Anzellan Droidsmith from The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Keeto follows The Rise of Skywalker and The Mandalorian, where Anzellans showed off their droid-repair skills.

The 10.4-inch Star Wars collectible features detailed sculpting, fiber facial hair, light articulation, and tools.

Star Wars collectors can pre-order Keeto now from Sideshow for $240, with the life-size figure due in late 2027.

Azellan Droidsmiths are a small but highly intelligent species known for their remarkable engineering abilities and mechanical creativity. They first made their debut in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as they tried to unlock C-3PO's hidden Sith translation. Since then, they made their way back with The Mandalorian as they were hired to help rebuild IG-11 after his destruction in Season 1. They are not too fond of Grogu, and they are returning to the big screen with The Mandalorian & Grogu.

To celebrate, Hot Toys is back with yet another life-size Azellan Droidsmith figure, Keeto. Unlike their previous release, Minch, this Droidsmith has different facial hair and headgear and is slightly smaller. Coming in at roughly 10.4" tall, this figure is highly detailed and will feature some articulation and themed Star Wars accessories. Azellan droidsmiths often use specialized tools for their work, and Hot Toys was sure to include them. Pre-orders for Keeto are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $240 with a late 2027 release.

The Mandalorian & Grogu – Keeto (Anzellan Droidsmith)

"Celebrated across the galaxy for their pint-sized stature and unmatched mechanical prowess, the Anzellans continue to be a fan-favorite species in the Star Wars franchise. Known for their quirky banter and exceptional ability to hotwire and fix just about any droid, these little technicians prove that huge talent comes in incredibly small packages."

"Today, Hot Toys is thrilled to further expand the highly anticipated Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu™ lineup by introducing the Keeto (Anzellan Droidsmith™) Life-Size Collectible Figure! Measuring approximately 26 cm in height, this life-size figure perfectly captures Keeto's distinct, rugged charm. The collectible boasts a finely crafted head sculpt that highlights his movie-accurate expression, skin texture, and deeply detailed wrinkles. To elevate the realism, Keeto's signature gray eyebrows and beard are made from fiber materials."

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