Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 1/6 Scale Queen Amidala Announced

Hot Toys is returning to a galaxy far, far away with the debut of a brand new Star Wars 1/6 scale Queen Amidala action figure

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a new Star Wars 1/6 scale Queen Amidala figure inspired by her iconic Phantom Menace throne room look.

The 11-inch Star Wars collectible features a new head sculpt, rolling eyeballs, 28 points of articulation, and a light-up dress.

Queen Amidala’s royal Naboo gown includes detailed embroidery, screen-accurate makeup, elaborate hair, and headdress.

Pre-orders for the Star Wars Queen Amidala 1/6 scale figure are live at Sideshow for $285 ahead of a 2027 release.

Hot Toys is returning to a galaxy far, far away as they debut new 1/6 scale Star Wars figures. Queen Amidala was the royal identity used by Padmé Amidala when she was the young ruler of Naboo during the final years of the Galactic Republic. She first appeared in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, where she fought to protect her planet from invasion by the Trade Federation. As queen, Amidala wore elaborate ceremonial gowns, detailed makeup, and unique hairstyles that would symbolize Naboo tradition. Hot Toys is now capturing the traditions of Naboo with a brand new Star Wars 1/6 scale Queen Amidala figure.

Coming in at roughly 11" tall, the Queen of Naboo is back in one of her more iconic outfits from The Phantom Menace. She will feature an incredible head sculpt, will have 28 points of articulation, and a finely tailored outfit with embroidered details. Hot Toys was sure to give this new Star Wars release a rolling eyeball function, a themed base, and a light-up dress. Pre-orders are live for the Star Wars 1/6 scale Queen Amidala on Sideshow Collectibles for $285 with a 2027 release date.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Queen Amidala 1/6th Scale

"Padmé Amidala was a courageous, hopeful leader who served as Queen and then Senator of Naboo and was also handy with a blaster. Despite her ideals and all she did for the cause of peace, her secret, forbidden marriage to Jedi Anakin Skywalker would prove to have dire consequences for the galaxy. In Star Wars: The Phantom Menace™, the first appearance of Queen Amidala in her iconic throne room gown has left a lasting impression on audiences."

"The figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs, perfectly capturing the likeness of Natalie Portman as Queen Amidala. It beautifully highlights her signature royal makeup and includes a detailed hair sculpture that replicates Queen Amidala's iconic large wig, with long hair at the back, complete with the screen-accurate Royal Naboo Headdress."

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