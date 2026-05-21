Posted in: Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: Fort Psycho, mind mgmt

Bleeding Cool Presents: Oni Press' Full August 2026 Solicitations

Oni Press' Full August 2026 Solicits with Fort Psycho, EC Comics, Biker Mice From Mars, Adventure Time, Cult Of The Lamb, Destination Kill...

Article Summary Oni Press August 2026 solicitations lead with Fort Psycho #1 by Matt Kindt and Brian Hurtt, launching a 12-issue series.

Oni Press also debuts EC Shellshock #1 and Biker Mice From Mars: Scorch #1, alongside Adventure Time and more.

New Oni Press singles include Mind MGMT, Catacomb of Torment, Super Mondo Mega Mutts, and Destination Kill finales.

Oni Press August 2026 collections bring Cult of the Lamb, Biker Mice From Mars, Crownsville, Outline, and Ghost Projekt.

Bleeding Cool presents Oni Press' Full August 2026 solicitations and solicitations, including the launch of Fort Psycho #1 by Matt Kindt and Brian Hurtt (collectively known as Matt Hurtt), the new EC Comics war anthology Shellshock #1, and the Biker Mice From Mars spinoff Scorch #1 by Matt Hotson and V Ken Marion.

FORT PSYCHO #1 (OF 12)

Written by MATT KINDT

Art by BRIAN HURTT

Cover A by BRIAN HURTT

Cover B by LEWIS LaROSA

Cover C by DUSTIN WEAVER

Cover D by KYLE STARKS

Cover E by BLANK SKETCH

Cover F by LaROSA FOIL VARIANT ($8.99)

Variant Cover (1:10) by DAVID RUBÍN

B&W Variant (1:20) by DUSTIN WEAVER

B&W Variant (1:50) by LEWIS LaROSA

Variant Cover (1:75) by INAKI MIRANDA

Metal Variant (1:125) by BRIAN HURTT

WELCOME TO FORT PSYCHO—THE EXTREME ACTION COMIC THAT ONLY STOPS TO RELOAD! From New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt (BRZRKR, Mind MGMT) and adrenaline-racing artist Brian Hurtt (The Sixth Gun, Manor Black), enter the 40-page first chapter of a powerful new maxi-series stocked with trained killers, secret betrayals, and the long-buried truth about the mission that led them to an off-the-grid island prison with no hope of escape

Ten years ago, the nation of Singapore sank into the Pacific Ocean. The underground terrorist network known as the Seven Seals took credit for the largest act of terror in human history. In the aftermath, the United Nations created a strike team of highly trained covert operatives with one mission: locate, identify, and eliminate the Seven Seals' secretive leader. The team's clandestine affairs were to always remain in the shadows—until their final, explosive confrontation resulted in a large-scale tragedy too bloody to cover up and too tragic to ignore.

Disgraced and disavowed by the governments that trained them, the world's most dangerous secret agents have been convicted for their crimes and sentenced to serve time side by side in the one place capable of holding them: their old island headquarters, Fort Cyclone—now known in the media by the derogatory nickname "Fort Psycho." And that's where the official story is about to go terribly, terribly wrong . . .

$5.99 | 40 PGS. | NO ADS | FULL COLOR | CARDSTOCK COVER | ON SALE AUGUST 5, 2026

MIND MGMT: NEW & IMPROVED #3

Written & Art by MATT KINDT

Cover A by MATT KINDT

Cover B by RAÚL ALLÉN

Cover C by DAVID LAPHAM

Full Art Variant (1:10) by DAVID LAPHAM

3-D Variant (1:20) by MATT KINDT

Variant Cover (1:50) by PATRICIA MARTÍN

MIND MGMT'S NEWEST AGENTS HAVE A KILLER TO CATCH! From superstar creator and cartoonist Matt Kindt's (BRZRKR, Fort Psycho), the landmark series that IGN calls "one hell of a ride" races further a into labyrinthine maze of psychic warfare, sudden violence, and long- buried deceits where nothing—not even your own past—is quite what it seems . . .

When Detectives Delphi and Swon find themselves in the snowy peaks of France investigating the seemingly accidental death of an Immortal (who absolutely had no business dying), Swon's paranoia reaches new heights, and he lashes out at his fellow agents. He's unsure of who to trust as memories of his Mind Management training come flooding back. Delphi struggles with how to keep him in check; she doesn't want to report Swon's erratic behavior—she should but she can't, as she fears she's making the wrong choice . . . for love?

$4.99 | 24 PGS. | NO ADS | FULL COLOR | ON SALE AUGUST 26, 2026

EC SHELLSHOCK #1 (ONE-SHOT)

Written by JULIO ANTA, JOHN ARCUDI, BENITO CERENO, MICHAEL W. CONRAD &

TOM FOWLER

Art by TOM FOWLER, DAVID LAPHAM, SHAWN MARTINBROUGH & ALBERT MONTEYS

Cover A by LEE BERMEJO

Cover B by TYLER CROOK

Cover C by TOM FOWLER

Cover D by BLANK SKETCH VARIANT

EC Homage Variant (1:10) by JAY STEPHENS

B&W Artist Edition Variant (1:20) by TOM FOWLER

Archive Edition (1:50) by RIAN HUGHE

NEW WARS! NEW SOLDIERS! SAME OLD PRICE TO PAY . . . Kiss your rifle and swallow your fear, because EC Comics is rotating back into combat for the 21st century's first dose of two-fisted fury with staggering new tales of war and fighting men in our next giant-sized special!

Meet mankind's greatest enemy of all—himself—as commanding writers Julio Anta (This Land Is Our Land: A Blue Beetle Story), John Arcudi (B.P.R.D.), Benito Cereno (Invincible Presents: Atom Eve), and Michael W. Conrad (Double Walker) lead a joint campaign alongside artistic bombardiers Tom Fowler (EC's Catacomb of Torment), David Lapham (Stray Bullets), Albert Monteys (Slaughterhouse-Five: The Graphic Novel), and Shawn Martinbrough (Thief of Thieves) that will always bring enemy and ally, private and general, to the same reward in the end: a flag-draped casket and glory posthumously conferred. Plus: This 56-page testament to fortitude also features another all-time EC classic, painstakingly remastered and restored!

You've warmed yourselves by the pyres of SHIVER SUSPENSTORIES . . . You've grabbed OUTLAW SHOWDOWN by both red-hot barrels . . . And you've felt the poison touch of TORTURED HEARTS. But nothing can prepare you for what awaits—or who you will become—when you finally reach the front line. Here, there can be no peace—only SHELLSHOCK!

$8.99 | 56 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE AUGUST 19, 2026

EC CATACOMB OF TORMENT #14

Written by DAVID M. BOOHER, JORDAN CLARK & JUDE ELLISON S. DOYLE

Art by N. STEVEN HARRIS, LUKAS KETNER & JORDI TARRAGONA

Cover A by OLIVER DOMINGUEZ

Cover B by DANNY LUCKERT

EC Homage Variant (1:10) by SHAWN McMANUS

B&W Artist Edition Variant (1:20) by DANNY LUCKERT

Archive Edition (1:50) by PATRICIA MARTÍN

Feel the rank air of the humid summer swelter? The year is crumbling away like a desiccated corpse but, never fear, you would have wasted it anyway . . . Do something with a purpose: Become a blank canvas for the Tormentor's palette of pain inside the Catacomb of Torment!

This month, behold: Three brash and brutal tales of danger and depravity splashed onto the page in the immortal EC Comics manner, courtesy of creators David M. Booher (Killer Queens), Jordan Clark (Star Wars Adventures), Jude Ellison S. Doyle (Dead Teenagers), and more! This one is a macabre masterpiece in the making—and we're dying to share it with you, one page and pinprick at a time!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE AUGUST 26, 2026

BIKER MICE FROM MARS: SCORCH #1 (OF 4)

Written by MATT HOTSON

Art by V KEN MARION

Cover A by TANGO

Cover B by ELEONARA CARLINI

Cover C by AJ JOTHIKUMAR

Cover D BLANK SKETCH

Full Art Variant (1:10) by TANGO

Variant Cover (1:20) by SIMON BISLEY

Full Art Variant (1:50) by SIMON BISLEY

SHE RIDES HARD . . . AND HITS EVEN HARDER! Bear to witness a major comics milestone decades in the making as SCORCH—the first brand-new character to enter the BIKER MICE FROM MARS pantheon—steps out her upcoming appearance in the BIKER MICE animated series and toy line . . . and into history in the pages of her very own adventure, masterminded by red-hot writer Matt Hotson (Power Rangers: The Return) and turbo-charged artist V Ken Marion (Nightwing)!

Enter: SCORCH—a mysterious new Martian rider with a past as dangerous as it is explosive. Is she friend or foe? What sinister secret connects her to Throttle, Vinnie, and Modo . . . to the villainous Plutarkians masterminding Mars' overthrow . . . and to the fate of the Red Planet itself? The truth will be revealed HERE as the hard-charging antihero of 2026 launches into a MUST-READ solo series spanning her never-before-revealed origin . . . and a future defined by new allies, hidden histories, and a single spark with the potential to ignite an entire galaxy!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE AUGUST 12, 2026

SUPER MONDO MEGA MUTTS #2 (OF 4)

Written by CURT PIRES

Art by JUAN GEDEON

Cover A by JUAN GEDEON

Cover B (HOMAGE) by ALEX DIOTTO

Cover C by BALÁM

Cover D by JAKE SMITH

Cover E by DIOTTO FOIL VARIANT ($8.99)

Lost Dog Variant (1:10) by JUAN GEDEON

Full Art Variant (1:20) by BALÁM

Bloody B&W Variant (1:50) by JUAN GEDEON

Superstar-in-the-making Curt Pires (Lost Fantasy, Fireborn) and powerhouse artist Juan Gedeon (DC: The Jurassic League) crank the chaos to 11 in the next explosive chapter of the comic book odyssey that's sure to have tails wagging!

When the Mega Mutts—Wolf, Frankee, Freddie, and Griffy—step in to stop the Goo Gang from unleashing total mayhem on the streets of Los Angeles, they don't just save the day, they paint a target on their backs. Now the powerful and shadowy Grey Cube corporation is coming for them—and this time it's personal. Outgunned and on the run, the Mutts are pushed to their limits as the action erupts into full-blown, city-shaking mayhem. And just when things couldn't get any wilder . . . enter Krusher Kat! Explosions! Attitude! And claws-out combat as the fur flies in an all-out battle for survival! Don't miss the issue that ups the stakes, ups the action—and proves these underdogs don't back down!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE AUGUST 26, 2026

FACELESS AND THE FAMILY: MAZE OF THE MECHANICAL ALIENS #2 (OF 4)

Written & Art by MATT LESNIEWSKI

Cover A by MATT LESNIEWSKI

Cover B by FAREL DALRYMPLE

B&W Variant (1:10) by MATT LESNIEWSKI

Eisner Award–nominated cartoonist Matt Lesniewski (Crimson Flower, The Freak) presents the next electrifying chapter in a gripping saga of friendship, family, sacrifice, and redemption!

Faceless—the enigmatic space-faring wanderer—desperately searches for a way to free himself from the biomechanical armor fused to his body. But as hope flickers, danger closes in. Alongside his found family, he becomes the target of the ruthless Carpal Tunnel Gang. Trapped, hunted, and running out of options, Faceless faces an impossible choice: fight to protect those he loves or walk away before he becomes the reason they fall. Meanwhile, Katari confronts a harrowing decision of his own—risk everything to remove his own bio-armor . . . or lose a member of his family forever. High stakes, emotionally charged, and visually unforgettable—this is a chapter you won't want to miss!

$4.99 | 24 PGS. | NO ADS | B&W | ON SALE AUGUST 12, 2026

ADVENTURE TIME: QUADRUPLE FEATURE #2 (OF 4)

Eisner Award–winning writer Mariko Tamaki (This One Summer) and artist extraordinaire Brenda Hickey (My Little Pony) return for another screening in the (soon-to-be) famous Adventure Time Quadruple Feature!

Jake, Marceline, BMO, and Lumpy Space Princess arrive at their local movie theater with four very different ideas of what to watch. What's a stretchy dog, a vampire queen, a princess, and, er, BMO to do? Easy! Four separate tickets, please!

It's Marceline's turn, and she's ready for . . . The Job. What job, you ask? Doesn't matter—in this town, everyone's an enemy, and the only thing darker than the shadows of this classic 1970s crime thriller (What do you mean you've never heard of the classic 1970s crime thriller The Job?!) are the hearts of the crooks involved. Get ready for hot rocks and hotter chase scenes as a host of familiar faces explode across the silver screen in this love letter to genre and cinema!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE AUGUST 12, 2026

ADVENTURE TIME #16

Written by NICK WINN

Art by JOHN P GOLDEN

Cover A by NICK WINN

Cover B by JOHN P GOLDEN

Cover C "PRISMO" PINK SKETCH VARIANT

Variant Cover (1:10) by VIOLET TOBACCO

B&W Variant (1:20) by NICK WINN

Things on Ooo are looking dire! Between the flood of the Blood Banks, a newly resurrected Golb (live and in the flesh!), and Magic Man being, well, dare we say the worst—how can our heroes possibly pass this ultimate test?! Find out as writer Nick Winn (Silver Sprocket's Bloody Mary) and artist John P Golden (Over the Garden Wall) flip the world of Adventure Time on its head!

Golb is back and better than ever! Well—maybe not better. Or ever. The embodiment of chaos is threatening all of Ooo, and not even Ravine's sick sword skills, Finn and Jake's killer distractions, or BMO's sweet beats can calm things down. But things get even worse when Betty and Magic Man decide to leave the crazy zaniness behind them once and for all—and Magic Man decides it's time to start it over . . .

The finale to writer Nick Winn's first acclaimed run is here! But rest assured—the new adventures that lie ahead will be doubly mathematical!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE AUGUST 19, 2026

DESTINATION KILL #4 (OF 4)

Written & Art by JOE PALMER

Cover A by JOE PALMER

Cover B by DANI

Full Art Variant (1:10) by DANI

THIS IS THE END! Dive into the explosive conclusion of the legend-in-the-making Joe Palmer's (Time Before Time) neon-colored, action-ridden, justice-powered series that has been kicking down comic shop doors everywhere!

After discovering the true, terrible scope of the Builder attacks on the Paradise Loop station ahead of the supersonic train's anniversary gala, detective Gina Serene and P.I. Lance Wingman gear up for their last stand: attending the swanky corporate party. Glen and the Builders are on the loose, Police Chief Powers implements martial law to quell rioters in the streets, and Overcon CEO Kovacs prepares for the celebration of his late-stage capitalist dreams. Can Gina and Lance pull through and defend their city against its biggest threat?

$5.99 | 32 PGS. | CARDSTOCK COVER | FULL COLOR | ON SALE AUGUST 19, 2026

CULT OF THE LAMB VOLUME TWO: LAST SACRAMENT SC

In partnership with Massive Monster and Devolver Digital, the record-setting comic book expansion of Cult of the Lamb returns with its long-awaited, world-ending climax from writer Alex Paknadel (Astonishing X-Men) and artist Troy Little (Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons)!

In the aftermath of their first and closest follower's sacrifice, glorious but disillusioned cult leader Lamb continues to wage war against the remaining three ruthless Bishops of the Old Faith—but they lack the conviction to tend their growing flock back at the cult. More followers are rescued by the day, but with no one to indoctrinate them, Lamb's power stagnates, and the One Who Waits becomes weary of his earthly vessel's resistance to the full power and responsibility of the Red Crown. When a challenger for the crown's divine power emerges from within the cult, a violent schism further weakens Lamb's crusade. Former vessel and kindly caretaker Ratau intercedes in defense of his dear leader, Lamb, who must finally decide if they will embrace the power of the Red Crown or abandon their quest . . . and their remaining, loyal followers.

Collects the two double-sized specials Cult of the Lamb: Schism Special #1 and Cult of the Lamb: Last Sacrament Special #1.

$19.99 | 96 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE AUGUST 12, 2026

BIKER MICE FROM MARS VOL. 2: INTERGALACTIC ODYSSEY SC

Written by MATT HOTSON

Art by JORDI TARRAGONA

Cover by EDU SOUZA

THE BIKER MICE FROM MARS BLAST OFF INTO A COSMIC CRISIS! Writer Matt Hotson (Power Rangers: The Return) and artist Jordi Tarragona (Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps) rev up the action in a brand-new adventure that launches our heroes deep into the Nacelleverse!

Throttle, Vinnie, and Modo are on the run with their most valuable—and volatile—ally yet: Doctor Hawwki, the alien scientist who created the doomsday device that annihilated the mouse-inhabited town of Brimstone. She's the key to turning the tide in the war . . . if they can keep her alive.

But danger comes from all directions as a high-stakes three-way standoff ignites—the Plutarkians, bent on silencing the rogue scientist, and the powerful Earth-based conglomerate Utopia Aegis, determined to regain the weapon, will stop at nothing to seize the doctor for themselves.

On the run across the stars, the Biker Mice face off against a rogues' gallery of new and returning threats—including Detonator the Cruel of RoboForce, the magnetic menace called Lectromag, and the cold-blooded bounty hunters known only as the Stalkers—while the fate of their planet hangs in the balance.

Collecting Biker Mice from Mars (2025) #5–8.

$19.99 | 104 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE AUGUST 19, 2026

CROWNSVILLE SC

Written by RODNEY BARNES

Art by ELIA BONETTI

Cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO

SINS OF THE PAST DON'T STAY BURIED . . . THEY ALWAYS FIND A WAY OF RISING FROM THE GRAVE! From Eisner Award–nominated writer and master storyteller Rodney Barnes (Batman: Full Moon, Killadelphia) and phenomenal artist Elia Bonetti (Death of Wolverine: The Logan Legacy), enter a century-spanning tale of suspense and sorrow as true crime meets shocking terror inside an infamous asylum with a tortured past.

Founded at the turn of the 20th century outside of Annapolis, Maryland, the Crownsville Hospital was a notoriously segregated, all-Black psychiatric institute. After decades of overcrowding and neglect—alongside darker, more persistent rumors of patient abuse and illegal medical experiments—it was finally closed. Today, it stands condemned—a crumbling testament to a legacy of all-too-real terror inflicted on a marginalized and vulnerable community. But even as a ruin of its former self, Crownsville still casts a long shadow . . . When an unexplained death inside the abandoned hospital is ruled a suicide, Annapolis police detective Mike Simms and journalist Paul Blairare are compelled to dig deeper, only to discover the reality of the horrors that once took place there . . . and the powerful connection they share to the anguished spirits of the dead that are still locked within its walls.

Collects Crownsville #1–5.

$24.99 | 160 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE AUGUST 12, 2026

OUTLINE HC

Written/Art/Cover by MICHÈLE FISCHELS

The last year of school before graduation has begun . . . a time when the world seems the same but when everything will change.

For Ben, who is determined to enjoy the end of summer with his girlfriend, Clara, the mood gradually darkens as she begins to withdraw in a similar manner as his best friend, Andreas, had, and without explanation.

While tensions grow between Ben and Clara through the school year, Andreas struggles with his own demons, and suddenly final exams are upon them along with the inevitable questions from friends and family alike: What are you doing after school? Where will you enroll? Will you move out? What's next? Maybe the answer for Ben and his classmates is to simply slow down and take a deep breath . . .

Outline is creator Michèle Fischels's impressive graphic novel debut, in which she demonstrates a deep relatability for that special phase in which we cautiously leave childhood behind and look to the future with uncertainty and anticipation.

$29.99 | 208 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE AUGUST 19, 2026

GHOST PROJEKT (NEW EDITION) SC

Written by Joe Harris

Art and Cover by Steve Roloston

ONI PRESS PROUDLY PRESENTS THE RETURN OF A MODERN SUPERNATURAL CLASSIC! From acclaimed writer Joe Harris (The X-Files, Great Pacific) and Eisner Award–winning artist Steve Rolston (Queen & Country) comes a brand-new collected edition of their chilling post–Cold War thriller.

In the frozen depths of Siberia lies a long-forgotten Soviet research facility. Abandoned at the end of the Cold War, it once housed a terrifying experiment—something powerful, something dangerous . . . and something that refuses to stay buried. When the weapon disappears into the hands of thieves who don't fully understand what they've unleashed, US weapons inspector Will Haley is sent to investigate. Teaming up with Russian federal agent Anya Romanova, the two uncover a dark legacy of secrets, science, and spirits that neither nation ever intended to see the light of day.

But the past does not die quietly—and in the shadows of old wars, ghosts still walk . . .

Collecting Ghost Projekt #1–5 in a newly remastered edition to celebrate the series' 15th anniversary.

$19.99 | 144 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE AUGUST 26, 2026

CHOOSE YOUR OWN ADVENTURE: SPACE AND BEYOND SC

Written by JEREMY LAMBERT

Art and Cover by DANI BOLINHO

From acclaimed writer Jeremy Lambert (Night Mother, Dungeons & Dragons, Goosebumps) and returning artist Dani Bolinho (Choose Your Own Adventure: Journey Under the Sea and Forecast from Stonehenge) comes a newly adapted graphic novel that takes readers on their own visual adventure through space and beyond to uncover the secrets of the universe!

In this Choose Your Own Adventure® graphic novel adapted from R.A. Montgomery's classic Space and Beyond, you will journey through planets and galaxies and into the unknown universe. Put on your spacesuit and hurtle through space and time to choose the best adventure for you! First, you'll choose the planet of your birth. Does Kenda or Croyd suit you? When you encounter a group of aliens, will you believe them to be friend or foe? Will you face the dangers of a black hole? What will you do when you journey back in time and see dinosaurs up close? Will you bring peace to troubled planets? It's all up to you, so be careful! The choices you make could bring you home or launch you even farther into the infinite depths of the vast universe. Choose from 44 endings!

$14.99 | 144 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE AUGUST 5, 2026

FREAKS' SQUEELE VOL. 3

Written/Art/Cover by FLORENT MAUDOUX

A titanic battle against a team of super-good guys, a deadly curse, tango lessons, and a descent into hell . . . Chance, Xiong Mao, and Shadow certainly didn't expect this when they signed up for Hero University! And to think they're only first-year students . . . At a time when the rivalry between Saint-Ange's school and FEAH has never been stronger, they'll not only have to fight to stay alive but also do everything they can to boost their popularity! Especially since, in the eyes of the world, it seems like they're the bad guys in the story . . . Continuing author Florent Maudoux's celebrated Freaks' Squeele series of madcap young-adult fantasy adventures.

$24.99 | 156 PGS. | PARTIAL COLOR | ON SALE AUGUST 12, 2026

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