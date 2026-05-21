Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: avatar, Avatar The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Trailer: Aang's Training Continues

Arriving on June 25th, here's the trailer for Gordon Cormier, Ian Ousley, Kiawentiio & Miyako-starring Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2.

Article Summary Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 gets an official trailer ahead of its June 25 Netflix premiere.

Aang, Katara, and Sokka head toward Ba Sing Se to seek the Earth King's help against Fire Lord Ozai.

Aang’s training continues as he meets Toph, a bold earthbending prodigy who joins the journey.

The new Avatar: The Last Airbender preview teases bigger battles, tougher trials, and Book 2 stakes.

With only a little more than a month to go until the second season of Gordon Cormier (Aang), Ian Ousley (Sokka), Kiawentiio (Katara), and Miyako (Toph)-starring Avatar: The Last Airbender gets unleashed across Netflix screens, we've got your best look yet at what's to come with the release of the official trailer. We've got that waiting for you above, and look at the updated image gallery that was released, and more waiting for you below:

After a bittersweet victory saving the Northern Water Tribe from the invading Fire Nation, Avatar Aang (Cormier), Katara (Kiawentiio), and Sokka (Ousley) regroup and set off on a mission to convince the elusive Earth King to aid in their battle against fearsome Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). Their journey to the impenetrable city of Ba Sing Se, home of the Earth King, is treacherous but also fruitful – Aang discovers Toph (Miyako), an audacious young master of earthbending, and convinces her to help him add earthbending to his powers of airbending and waterbending.

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 & 3 Notes

Here's a rundown of who has come aboard the streaming series with the second season:

Miya Cech as Toph

Chin Han (Mortal Kombat, Skyscraper) as Long Feng

Hoa Xuande (The Sympathizer, Top of the Lake: China Girl) as Professor Zei

Justin Chien (The Brothers Sun, The Great Leap) as King Kuei

Amanda Zhou (Spinning Out, The Handmaid's Tale) as Joo Dee

Crystal Yu (Doctor Who, Good Omens) as Lady Beifong

Kelemete Misipeka (Sons of Thunder) as The Boulder

Lourdes Faberes (The Sandman, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre) as General Sung

Rekha Sharma (Yellowjackets, Battlestar Galactica) as Amita

Terry Chen (Lucky Star, Jessica Jones, House of Cards) as Jeong Jeong

Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness, Between the Temples, Ghostlight) as Lo and Li

Lily Gao (Blue Sun Palace, Twisted Metal, Slip) as Ursa

Madison Hu (The Brothers Sun, The Boogeyman) as Fei

Dichen Lachman (Severance, Jurassic World: Dominion, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) as Yangchen

Speaking of Season 3, Jon Jon Briones (Ratched, Hadestown, The Last Voyage of the Demeter) has been cast as Piandao, with Tantoo Cardinal (Dances with Wolves, Legends of the Fall, Killers of the Flower Moon) tapped for the role of Hama, and Adam Beach (Government Cheese, A Cut Above) on board as Hakoda for the final run.

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