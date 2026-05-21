Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Survivor

Survivor 50 Screw-Up: Jeff Probst Jumps the Gun with Fire Comp Reveal

Survivor 50 host Jeff Probst accidentally revealed the results of the fire-making competition before it aired during Wednesday's finale.

Article Summary Survivor 50 host Jeff Probst accidentally spoiled the fire-making result before the finale segment aired live on CBS.

After Aubry Bracco sent Rizo Velovic and Jonathan Young to fire, Probst introduced Rizo as the loser too soon.

The live audience gasped, Cirie Fields flagged the mistake, and Survivor 50 briefly cut to commercial to regroup.

Probst leaned into the blunder with a joke, then viewers watched the spoiled fire-making showdown and Rizo’s exit.

In the lead-up to the 50th anniversary of NBC's Saturday Night Live, we remember reading someone say in an interview that if there was ever a time to make a mistake doing something you've been doing for years, that would be the time. CBS's Survivor 50 host Jeff Probst found that out the painfully uncomfortable way on Wednesday night when he revealed who won and who lost the fire-making competition… wait for it… before the segment actually aired. The lead-in worked as it always does: having won the final immunity challenge, Aubry Bracco chose Rizo Velovic and Jonathan Young to go one-on-one in the fire-making competition. So far, so good, right? From there, the finale broadcast cuts back to Probst live in Los Angeles, where he introduces Velovic to the stage as the competition's loser (making him the final member of the Survivor 50 jury) – the first time that the live audience and viewers are hearing the results. Meaning that instead of watching who wins, they're about to watch how Velovic lost.

After some audible gasps from the live studio audience, some behind-the-scenes confusion, and a heads-up from Cirie Fields to Probst about the challenge having not aired yet, the finale cut to a commercial to try to figure out what had gone down. Returning to the stage with the some love from the folks in attendance, Probst joked about loving live television as the finale resumed. "We were supposed to show you fire-making, and then have the loser of fire-making, Rizo, come out and talk about how charming he is, and if how he had practiced fire-making, maybe he would have won. Instead, we did a 'Survivor' twist," Probst joked, tackling what went down heads-on. "It's the last twist of the season. Now, we're gonna watch Rizo lose." Though the outcome was now inevitable, the audience made sure to give Velovic his flowers by chanting his name during it.

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