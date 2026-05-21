Posted in: Comics | Tagged: kevin eastman, london, mcm, mcm london comic con
MCM London Comic Con Starts Tomorrow… Or Tonight
MCM London Comic Con Starts Tomorrow... Or Tonight. Will you be going? If not Bleeding Cool will do our best to be there for you...
Article Summary
- MCM London Comic Con begins tomorrow at ExCeL, with tonight’s creator and publisher gatherings kicking things off early.
- The 2026 show promises major comics coverage, trade day buzz, surprise announcements, and a packed weekend at MCM London.
- ComicsPRO returns on Friday with Kevin Eastman, retailer programming, networking, and industry panels at MCM Comic Con.
- MCM London Comic Con features top comics guests, creator spotlights, workshops, signings, and comics-related panels all weekend.
Tomorrow sees MCM London Comic Con kick off over at the London ExCel, the longest continually running comic book convention in the UK, the largest comic con in the UK and now, remarkably, having more comic book content than ever before.
And while it starts tomorrow, the comic book creator/publisher/editor/distributor/retailer party starts tonight, a random pub in a random part of London, conveniently on the Elizabeth Line that now joins Heathrow airport to the London ExCel, through the centre of the city. Visitors coming into Heathrow are encouraged to use that line, it's a 40-minute journey through central London for a fraction of the cost – and time – of a taxi. And if you also want, you can stop off at Paddington, Oxford Street, or Whitechapel on the way for your bear, shopping, and serial-killing impulses. I do recall having a major comic book executive once called me, stuck in a cab in Clapham two hours in, asking me if I was sure that this convention was actually in London. It is, it's in the revitalised Docklands on the East side of London and believe you me, it is now a lot more accessible than it was when I took my kids when they were toddlers. They now take their friends, experts in the ways of MCM.
Tomorrow also sees the trade day of the show, ComicsPRO flying in and this time bringing Kevin Eastman, which is guaranteed to make their event a lot more popular than last year's, isn't that right, Dave Elliot? Hopefully I'll be able to get in. But there are many comic book creators flying in from Europe and the USA, and tonight I'll hopefully be hosting a bunch of them. And you never know, maybe at the show I'll be dragged on stage to interview someone…
And, as comic book publisher solicits and solicitations will be dropping all over the place, I am being briefed that there will be announcements aplenty. I will be at the show all three days and four nights, bringing all the comic book content to Bleeding Cool readers that I can. Maybe a little cosplay. If you are at the show and want to say hi or reach out, please do. It's one of my favourite parts of the show, connecting with readers. Never feel that you might be interrupting anything, even if I'm talking to Kevin Eastman. He can wait….
MCM London Comic Con Comics-Related Panels & Events
- Manga Workshop Elena Vitagliano — Fri, May 22, 2026 • 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM • Pop Asia Workshops
- Spotlight: Lee Garbett — Fri, May 22, 2026 • 1:00 PM – 1:45 PM • Artist Alley Stage (Guest: Lee Garbett)
- Comics: From Concept to Convention — Fri, May 22, 2026 • 5:00 PM – 5:45 PM • TBD
- Pye Parr Signing — Sat, May 23, 2026 • 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM • CGC/Zukes Pop Culture (Booth S418)
- Panini UK Summer/Autumn Showcase — Sat, May 23, 2026 • 11:00 AM – 11:45 AM • Artist Alley Stage
- HeART on the Page: Conveying Grief, Love, and other Big Feelings Through Comics — Sat, May 23, 2026 • 12:00 PM – 12:50 PM • Artist Alley Stage
- Au/Ra x MAF: Cross-Media Worldbuilding, When Music and Comics Meet — Sat, May 23, 2026 • 2:00 PM – 2:50 PM • Artist Alley Stage (Guests: Au/Ra, MAF)
- Gaming On The Page: Creating Art For (and from) TTRPGs — Sat, May 23, 2026 • 3:00 PM – 3:50 PM • Artist Alley Stage
- Celebrating 30 Years of TMNT — Sun, May 24, 2026 • 11:00 AM – 11:45 AM • Main Stage (ICC Auditorium) (Guests: Kevin Eastman, Barry Gordon, Cam Clarke, Townsend Coleman, Renae Jacobs, Rob Paulsen)
- The Importance of FanFic within the Comic Sphere — Sun, May 24, 2026 • 12:00 PM – 12:50 PM • Artist Alley Stage
- Storytelling Through Costuming With Babs Tarr — Sun, May 24, 2026 • 1:00 PM – 1:45 PM • Artist Alley Stage
- Manga Comic & Zine Workshop — Sun, May 24, 2026 • 1:15 PM – 3:00 PM • ICC Capital Suite – Room 3
- Women in Nerd Culture — Sun, May 24, 2026 • 1:55 PM – 2:35 PM • Creator Stage
- Comics vs Gaming: Who Knows It Best? — Sun, May 24, 2026 • 4:00 PM – 4:45 PM • Side Quest Stage
Comics Guests
Alan Quah, Alison Sampson, Anand RK, Andrew Lee Griffith, Babs Tarr, Becky Cloonan, Ben Oliver, Bjorn Barends, Carola Borelli, Caspar Wijngaard, Christian Ward, David Leach, David López, Declan Shalvey, Derek Kirk Kim, Eren Angiolini, Ethan Sacks, Gustaffo Vargas, Humberto Ramos, Jacob Phillips, JAKEDetonator, Jock, Joe Kelly, John J. Pearson, Joëlle Jones, Kevin Eastman, Laura Howell, Lee Garbett, LisaBaggy, Marc Laming, Martin Simmonds, Michael W. Conrad, Nigel Parkinson, Pepe Larraz, Phoebe Hedges, Rachael Smith, Simon Birks, Steve Tanner, Tula Lotay, ZombieOctopus
Professional Programming, Friday
- 10.00 – Opening Welcome
- 10:30 – Eastman Q&A
- 11:10 – Eastman Signing
- 12.00– Break
- 12:10 – Growing Readership: Finding and Converting New and Young Readers
- 13:10 – Stocking Your Shelves Beyond the Big Two
- 14:10 – Networking
- 14:45 – Rebellion presentation
- 15:20 – Employee Development: Training Your Employees for Their Future and Yours
Popcultr Marketing Summit – The Fandom Advantage, aimed at "any marketers or comms professionals who have an interest in pop culture marketing or how to connect to audiences or consumers in the worlds of pop culture or pop culture fandom" in the ICC Capital Suite – Room 3
- 9:00 Doors Open & Registration
- 10:15 The Data Drop, Chris Whittle
- 10:30 Keynote #1 (TBA)
- 11:00 Fandom Fluency Panel
- 11:30 Morning Break
- 11:45 The Popcultr Edit Panel, Recurring format
- 12:15 Reading The Room Panel
- 12:45 The Dark Arts Panel, Sponsorship available
- 13:15 Lunch, MCM Exploration & Networking
- 14:15 The Tabletop Renaissance Panel
- 14:45 Lost In Translation Panel
- 15:15 Afternoon Break
- 15:30 Culture Shock Panel
- 16:00 Closing Session (TBA)
- 16:30 Closing Remarks
- 17:30 Networking Drinks
Indie Games Summit hosted by Game Republic in ICC Capital Suite – Room 1.
- 12:30 – Welcome to the Indie Games Summit!
- 12:35 – Keynote: James Schall, Co-Founder, Secret Mode interviewed by Chris Dring, Editor-in-Chief, The Game Business
- 13:30– Funding Options for Game Developers with Oliver Jenkinson, Co-Founder, Finstock Capital
- 14:00 – Super Rare Games: Why Physical Media Isn't Dying
George Perkins, Head of Doing Stuff, Super Rare Games
- 14:30PM – The Games Investment Panel – hosted by Jon Hicks, Editorial Director, GamesIndustry.biz withNick Button-Brown, Founder, The Games Angels, HaZ Dulull, Founder, Beyond the Pixels, Dr Gina Jackson OBE, Co-Founder, Pitchify, Sarah Burns, Head of Production & Operations, Marvelous Europe Ltd
- 15:30 – BFI session with Chris Filip, International Business Development Fund Manager, UK Global Screen Fund
16:00P – Xsolla Partner Network Session
16.30 – TikTok for Indie Games by Molly Holmes, Social Media Manager, Panda Cat Games