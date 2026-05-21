Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee, X-Men | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1000, joe kelly, pepe larraz

Joe Kelly & Pepe Larraz Will Continue Amazing Spider-Man After #1000

Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz will continue as the lead creative team on Amazing Spider-Man from Marvel Comics after #1000

Article Summary Amazing Spider-Man #1000 confirms Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz will continue beyond the milestone into a new phase.

Marvel positions Amazing Spider-Man #1000 as both a culmination of Kelly and Larraz's run and a major relaunch point.

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 introduces Ravage, a new Spider-Man villain set to challenge Peter Parker's legacy.

The giant-size Amazing Spider-Man #1000 also features stories by Frank Miller, Dan Slott, J.M. DeMatteis and more.

Yesdterday, Bleeding Cool ran the news that Amazing Spider-Man #1000, out in September from Marvel Comics, will be written by Joe Kelly, Noah Hawley, Frank Miller, Dan Slott, J.M. DeMatteis, Brian Michael Bendis and more, and drawn by Pepe Larraz, John Romita Jr., Patrick Gleason, Peach Momoko, Marcos Martin, Stuart Immonen and more… but notable they also stated that it would be "led by an epic story by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz that serves as both a culmination of their work on the title so far AND a pivotal moment that launches into the next phase of their acclaimed run!" Some had thought that this would be the end of Kelly and Larazz's run on the title, but it seems not; it is just the end of their first phase… and the cover teases their new creation, Ravage…

Presumably not the Ravage of Ravage 2099, the Stan Lee and Paul Ryan-created title for the 2099 book. But with Spider-Man 2099 often in the picture, you never know. Might this be Ravage 2026?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #36 (LGY #1000)

Written by JOE KELLY, NOAH HAWLEY, FRANK MILLER, DAN SLOTT, J.M. DEMATTEIS & BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS & MORE!

Art by PEPE LARRAZ, JOHN ROMITA JR. PATRICK GLEASON, PEACH MOMOKO, MARCOS MARTIN, STUART IMMONEN & MORE!

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. & PAOLO RIVERA

Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

On Sale 9/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 will be led by an epic story by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz that serves as both a culmination of their work on the title so far AND a pivotal moment that launches into the next phase of their acclaimed run! Then, the giant-size spectacular continues with special anniversary stories by an unprecedented lineup of renowned creators from legendary Spider-Man creators and modern superstars to surprise contributors! The talent includes the likes of John Romita Jr., Frank Miller, Peach Momoko, Stuart Immonen, Brian Michael Bendis, Dan Slott, J.M. DeMatteis, Patrick Gleason, Marcos Martin and, making his Marvel Comics debut, screenwriter Noah Hawley (Alien: Earth, Legion)!

Spider-Man faces his greatest fear and his most frightening new villain in decades. Who is this Ravage? And how will his history-shattering power force Peter to question his very legacy? It's one of Spider-Man's most personal battles to date, and one that will shape his path for the next 1,000 issues!

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 "Writing AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 has stirred up a lot of emotions for me, but gratitude is chief among them," Kelly shared. "It's a true honor to have the opportunity to contribute to Spidey's legacy with a huge milestone like this. And special bonus – we get to introduce a new villain?! Amazing. Ravage is layered and complex and mysterious, and I can't wait to unleash him on the readers with this monumental issue!"

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