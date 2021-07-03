Star Wars: Visions Reveals Studios, Previews Shorts at Anime Expo Lite

In a day filled with huge news and previews, perhaps one of the biggest was the special look at Star Wars: Visions that was offered by Disney+ during Saturday's Anime Expo Lite. During today's panel hosted by Chastity Vicencio, panelists James Waugh (executive producer), Josh Rimes (executive producer), Jacqui Lopez (executive producer), Justin Leach (co-executive producer), and Kanako Shirasaki (producer) revealed the studios and creators behind a number of the shorts comprising the anthology as well as some insight into the diverse and creative stories on tap.

With Star Wars: Visions set to hit the streaming service on September 22, here's a look at the seven studios and nine shorts confirmed for the all-star anime line-up by Lucasfilm. The line-up includes Kamikaze Douga – "The Duel"; Geno Studio (Twin Engine) – "Lop and Ochō"; Studio Colorido (Twin Engine) – "Tatooine Rhapsody"; Trigger – "The Twins"; Trigger – "The Elder"; Kinema Citrus – "The Village Bride"; Science Saru – "Akakiri"; Science Saru – "T0-B1"; and Production IG – "The Ninth Jedi" were officially introduced. "What's really exciting is how unique and special each one of these shorts are," Rimes said. "Each studio has different styles and tones."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: STAR WARS: VISIONS | SPECIAL LOOK | DISNEY+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b9Gr9gKFxpE)

For Waugh, it was important for the creative teams to be able to tell the stories they wanted to tell – whether they featured established or original characters – without a need to tie into a larger chronology. "We really wanted to give these creators a wide creative berth to explore all the imaginative potential of the Star Wars galaxy through the unique lens of anime," he explained. "We realized we wanted these to be as authentic as possible to the studios and creators who are making them, made through their unique process, in a medium they're such experts at. So the idea was, this is their vision riffing off all the elements of the Star Wars galaxy that inspired them — hopefully, to make a really incredible anthology series, unlike anything we've seen before in the Star Wars galaxy."