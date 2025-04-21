Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: star wars visions

Star Wars: Visions Vol. 3 Episode Titles, Overviews & Images Released

Arriving this October, here are the episode titles, overviews, and SWCJ images for Lucasfilm and Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions Volume 3.

For fans of Lucasfilm and Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions, the third and final day of Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 was a big one. Not only did they get a chance to check out what Volume 3 has to offer when it debuts this October, but they also learned that 2026 will bring Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi, a new animated limited series that will continue the story of Lah Kara. Now, we're getting a look at the rundown of all nine chapters of the third volume (including overviews), as well as an image gallery from this past weekend's event that includes some sneak peeks at some episode designs.

David Production – "BLACK" (Directed by Shinya Ohira): A psychedelic battle between past and present, light and dark, and life and death plays out in the haunted psyche of an Imperial trooper who is on the cusp of defeat.

Kamikaze Douga + ANIMA – "The Duel: Payback" (Directed by Takanobu Mizuno): With the help of some unexpected allies, Ronin faces off against his greatest foe – a twisted Jedi known as the Grand Master who is bent on revenge.

Kinema Citrus – "The Lost Ones" (Directed by Hitoshi Haga): After assisting refugees escape a natural disaster, an incognito F is forced to confront the ghosts of her past when their refugee ship is intercepted by the Empire.

Kinema Citrus – "Yuko's Treasure" (Directed by Masaki Tachibana): A sheltered orphan teams with a street rat kid to rescue his droid caregiver and find a long lost treasure.

Polygon Pictures – "The Bird of Paradise" (Directed by Tadahiro Yoshihira): After she is blinded in battle, a hot-headed Jedi padawan must undergo a series of spiritual trials in order to overcome the temptation of the Dark Side.

Production I.G – "The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope" (Directed by Naoyoshi Shiotani): Pursued by Jedi Hunters and blasted adrift into space, Kara encounters a seemingly abandoned ship tended to by a mysterious droid.

Project Studio Q – "The Song of Four Wings" (Directed by Hiroyasu Kobayashi): A princess-turned-rebel protects a child from the might of the Empire on a snowbound planet.

TRIGGER – "The Smuggler" (Directed by Masahiko Otsuka): A smuggler, desperate for a quick payday, agrees to take on a job to bring a wanted young prince to safety as the Empire pursues.

WIT Studio – "The Bounty Hunter" (Directed by Junichi Yamamoto): A rogue bounty hunter takes on a job for a shady industrialist that has unexpected consequences for her and her droid.

During the presentation (and during the Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 livestream), a preview reel was shown that featured the voices of Ami Maeshima, Yasuko Hatori, Takako Honda, Yume Miyamoto, Makoto Koichi, and Chinatsu Akasaki from the Original Language cast, and George Takei, Sonoya Mizuno, Nick Kishiyama, Lincoln Bonilla, Jimmie Yamaguchi, Mike Bodie, and Stephanie Hsu from the English dub. Lucasfilm produces Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions Volume 3, which is executive produced by James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, and Justin Leach. Flannery Huntley and Kanako Shirasaki are set to produce.

