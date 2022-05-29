Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Hits Disney+ in Spring 2023

It was understandable that Tales of the Jedi and the second season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch would be grabbing some serious headlines on the animation front (especially with Liam Neeson returning to voice Qui-Gon Jinn, with his son voicing a younger Qui-Gon). But if anyone thought that the hit animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions was going to be forgotten about during this weekend's Star Wars Celebration, they were in for a pleasant surprise on Sunday. That's when Disney+ and Lucasfilm released key art to confirm that the series will return in Spring 2023 for Volume 2, for another round of diverse storytelling set all throughout the "Star Wars" universe as well as some beautifully fascinating twists on the canon fans have known for generations. Creators for the second volume are expected to stem from the United States, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Spain, South Africa, India, South Korea, and Japan. "I can guarantee everyone in this room that Star Wars and anime have a very bright future," James Waugh, the Senior Vice President for Franchise Content and Strategy at Lucasfilm, confirmed during the "A Look Back at Star Wars: Visions" panel.

With the second volume of Star Wars: Visions set to hit the streaming service in Spring 2023, here's a look back at the original official trailers for the animated anthology series:

The line-up for the inaugural season included Kamikaze Douga – "The Duel"; Geno Studio (Twin Engine) – "Lop and Ochō"; Studio Colorido (Twin Engine) – "Tatooine Rhapsody"; Trigger – "The Twins"; Trigger – "The Elder"; Kinema Citrus – "The Village Bride"; Science Saru – "Akakiri"; Science Saru – "T0-B1"; and Production IG – "The Ninth Jedi."

For Waugh, it was important for the creative teams to be able to tell the stories they wanted to tell – whether they featured established or original characters – without a need to tie into a larger chronology. "We really wanted to give these creators a wide creative berth to explore all the imaginative potential of the Star Wars galaxy through the unique lens of anime," he explained. "We realized we wanted these to be as authentic as possible to the studios and creators who are making them, made through their unique process, in a medium they're such experts at. So the idea was, this is their vision riffing off all the elements of the Star Wars galaxy that inspired them — hopefully, to make a really incredible anthology series, unlike anything we've seen before in the Star Wars galaxy."