Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Debuts May 4th; Preview Images Here's a look at preview images for Disney+ & Disney Junior's Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, premiering on May 4th ("Star Wars Day").

The last time we checked in on how things were going on the younger animated side of the "Star Wars" universe, we got some casting news on Disney+ & Disney Junior's Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. Expected to premiere later this year, the series is set during The High Republic era and will follow Younglings as they learn valuable skills needed to study the ways of the Force and become Jedi: compassion, self-discipline, teamwork, patience, and friendship. James Waugh serves as executive producer, with Elliot Bour as supervising director. In addition, Michael Olson executive produces and serves as showrunner; Lamont Magee is on board as a consulting producer. As for who we should expect to hear from, we know that Jamaal Avery Jr. was cast as Kai Brightstar,, and Emma Berman is set to play Nash Durango in the upcoming animated series. But that was back in September 2022, but since then? Things had gotten a little quiet – at least, until today. That's because we have two preview images to pass along showcasing Master Yoda, along with Jedi younglings Kai, Lys, & Nubs, and their friends Nash and RJ-83, in Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. And we have a debut date for Disney+ and Disney Junior, with May 4th ("Star Wars Day") set for the series launch. Now, here's a look at those images that we promised you earlier:

The animated series' debut will also coincide with the return of the adult animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions for a second season. Now, here's a look at the tweet confirming the series' premiere date:

See Master Yoda, Jedi younglings Kai, Lys, & Nubs, & their friends Nash and RJ-83 in Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures premiering on @DisneyPlus and Disney Junior May 4. 💫 pic.twitter.com/BBSDhm7jeJ — Star Wars | #TheBadBatch now streaming on Disney+ (@starwars) February 9, 2023 Show Full Tweet