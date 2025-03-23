Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: happy face, Starfleet Academy

Starfleet Academy Editor Discusses Show's Humor, "Happy Face" & More

Editor Jon Dudkowski spoke with Bleeding Cool about his work on the "Star Trek" series Starfleet Academy and Paramount+'s Happy Face.

Jon Dudkowski has done it all when it comes to genres from comedy, science fiction, fantasy, and even superheroes from his work on Star Trek: Discovery, Fringe, The Umbrella Academy, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Always eager to learn and teach, Dudkowski became one of the hardest-working editors in Hollywood, even directing three episodes of his favorite franchise with Discovery. He spoke to Bleeding Cool about a variety of subjects, from which world would he like to revisit, his work with the pre-MCU Anthony and Joe Russo, how he describes the humor of the upcoming Starfleet Academy, why music has become one of his greatest joys in editing, his one pet peeve about Star Trek, and his current Paramount+ series Happy Face.

Editor Jon Dudkowski on Starfleet Academy Having "Buffy'"-Type Banter, "Happy Face" & More

Bleeding Cool: You worked on so many different franchises over the years. You already named a few, like 'Buffy,' and I want to include 'The Umbrella Academy,' 'Clarice,' and 'The Man of the High Castle. ' Was there a world you wish you spent more time in?

Comedy. I love science fiction, but the last big comedy show I did was (Showtime's) 'Roadies,' which was fun because I've been a Cameron Crowe fan my whole life, and working with J.J. Abrams is fun, too. I always get excited when I get to do comedy. I like to think I've got some skills at it. At the start of my career as an editor (2007), I worked with Joe and Anthony Russo on the (ABC) show 'Carpoolers,' which was fun. Around that point, the strike happened, and I floated out into science fiction, and I've been in that world, and I love it, but I'm just as passionate about comedy. I love taking scenes and digging for jokes, and I do a lot of independent stuff for friends. I'm always hungry for cutting comedy. There's something fun and satisfying about it. Given most of my work takes place on a spaceship, there's not as much comedy. I will say and I don't think I'm speaking out of turn here, it's not a comedy (by definition), but there is more comedy in it.

The new series I'm working on 'Starfleet Academy' has it has some great comedic moments. The young cadets and their energy. It's got a little bit of that 'Buffy' banter and fun where every week something insane is happening, and they're looking at each other and going, "Is this happening?! Did you see what just happened down the hallway?! Oh, my God!" It's funny, and I enjoy that. The other thing with 'Roadies' that I enjoyed was the tons of music. I love music and finding the right song. 'The Umbrella Academy' was so much fun because [showrunner] Steve [Blackman] came in with these great musical ideas, and Pete [Hoar], the director, also had such brilliant ideas, but we got to play with the music. My one issue with Star Trek has always been since it takes place so far in the future, you don't have conventional you don't have contemporary music. You can't put a kickass rock song, hip-hop, K-pop, or whatever it is; it doesn't belong, and that is the one thing. When I step away from Star Trek and do other things, it's always satisfying. It's almost like stepping out into fresh air to get to use good contemporary music because you get stuck in a box in Star Trek.

What can you tell me about your upcoming work in 'Happy Face?'

'Happy Face' is awesome! That was my first time working with King Size Productions. Jen [Cacicio] and Liz [Glotzter] were the two executives that I worked on the most, and it's a cool show. It is so dark. I haven't done anything that dark since 'Fringe,' but it's dark in an interesting psychological way. It's a horror story about a serial killer, the impact the serial killer has on their family, and it's so smart. I just wrapped the finale of their first season, and I came away so impressed by the quality of the writing, acting, and sophistication of the filmmakers.

I was like, "Wow, this is so smart!" People are going to love the show. The barometer I often use is my wife's aunt lives in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. She's in her 70s and watches a lot of television. She's smart and has a long professional career. She's got her daughter and her husband. There's a reason Bucks County is like that place in America where all the political campaigns go to campaign. She's right in that dead center of pop culture zeitgeist, and then her daughters. and her grandkids are part of the zeitgeist in a lot of ways. 'Happy Face' is a show that is going to hit the zeitgeist. It's so smart and spot on. I'm excited for people to watch that one.

Starfleet Academy, which stars Holly Hunter, Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Karim Diané, Zoë Steiner, Tig Notaro, Robert Picardo, and Sandro Rosta, premieres in 2025/2026 on Paramount+. Happy Face, which stars Annaleigh Ashford, James Wolk, Tamera Tomakili, Khiyla Aynne, Benjamin Mackey, and Dennis Quaid, streams on Thursdays on Paramount+.

