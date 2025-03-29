Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: the office

The Office: Jones "Accepted" Fan Rage Over Karen's Jim/Pam Meddling

Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation) on Karen being the "third point" of the love triangle and coming between Jim & Pam on NBC's The Office.

No one can ever take away the enduring legacy Rashida Jones has built on two of the biggest successful NBC sitcoms, The Office and Parks and Recreation. The versatile actress played Karen Filippelli on the Greg Daniels, Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant series, introduced in the season three episode "Gay Witch Hunt", appearing in 26 episodes across four seasons, the bulk of it would be spent on season three. Jones appeared on her Parks and Rec co-star Amy Poehler's podcast Good Hang to discuss her time on The Office, the difficult spot she was put in to be that "third triangle" into Dunder Mifflin Scranton's Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Pam Beesly (Jenna Fisher), drawing the ire of fans who didn't want to see them apart.

The Office: Rashida Jones Reflects on Her Time on Sitcom

"I had done a year on 'The Office,' and they let me go, which made sense. It made sense," Jones said. "You had such a tough job there because everybody wanted Jim and Pam, and then guess who shows up? A very likable, cool… and everyone was like, 'Oh no, wait," Poehler responded. "It did not feel that way," Jones interjected. "People did not like me. Like, fans were not about it."

In season three, Jim was transferred from Dunder Mifflin Scranton to their office in the Stamford branch as the two hit it off and developed a relationship. He would dump her in the season finale, "The Job," after receiving a sentimental note from Pam. Karen would take the regional manager position at the company's branch in Utica. Jones would appear in only two episodes of season four, one in season five and one in season seven.

Jones would do just fine on her next NBC sitcom joining Daniels' next series alongside fellow The Office writer Michael Schur on Parks and Rec playing Ann Perkins, the nurse who became Public Relations Director of the Heath Department in Pawnee, Indiana, and later, Campaign Manager for Leslie Knope (Poehler) for City Council. Ann would earn her share of barbs from April Ludgate (Aubrey Plaza) as the former girlfriend of Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt).

For more, you can check out the complete episode. You can stream The Office and Parks and Rec on Peacock.

