Stargate SG-1: Amanda Tapping & Brad Wright On Series Revival Talk

When it comes to sci-fi franchises, one of the most enduring is Stargate. Following the 1994 film of the same name directed by Roland Emmerich and co-written by Dean Devlin, Brad Wright and Jonathan Glassner decided to make the film into a television staple three years later with Stargate SG-1, which premiered on Showtime in 1997 before later finishing its run on SyFy in 2007. One of the series stars Amanda Tapping, who played USAF astrophysicist Major Samantha Carter in not only the entire run but also appeared in its spinoffs Atlantis and Universe, spoke to The Companion about a possible revival in the works.

"I talked to [Stargate SG-1, Atlantis, and Universe co-creator] Brad Wright about it and certainly MGM at one point were very interested," Tapping said. "I said to Brad 'What do you want me to do on the show?' And he said, 'Well, I want you to be in it and I want you to direct it.' Perfect, thank you!" In a previous interview, Wright assured fans if the franchise revisits SG-1, it won't revisit the past and recast the core roles, "It exists in the universe that you already know," he said. "It's not a reboot, it's not a completely new thing. It's a continuation." Tapping remained active in front of and behind the camera appearing and directing in projects like Supernatural, Sanctuary, The Flash, and Batwoman. She also serves as an executive producer in Hulu's Motherland: Fort Salem and even reunited with Wright on his Netflix series Travelers. The star has some ideas on how a new Stargate TV series can bridge the older and newer generations.

"I think it's time for a new generation but I'd love to have a part in it, for sure," Tapping said. "I'd love to see what Carter's up to now… General Carter. I remember when I became 'full bird' colonel, I was like 'Oh man, this is great,' but now I want to be brigadier general." As far as her SG-1 co-stars, Richard Dean Anderson, who lead the series during its original run, might make an appearance here and there, but the actor now past 70 and left the series before the final two seasons. That leaves her two main co-stars Michael Shanks, who plays scientist Daniel Jackson, and Christopher Judge, who played Jaffa defector Teal'C. In the series' final seasons, Beau Bridges' Major General Hank Landry replaced the late Don S. Davis' Major General George Hammond as head of Stargate Command and Farscape stars Ben Browder and Claudia Black became late editions.

Tempering expectations is Wright who said COVID created complications in the revival, "It's just too early to talk about," he said. "And it's partly too early because there is a pandemic going on. And that's kind of ground a few things to a halt. But we are working on something. It's very exciting. It's something that we have been talking about for a while now. And I love it — I'm excited to have the possibility of making it someday soon. Or someday, period!" Will we see the chevrons light up again?