Motherland: Fort Salem: 5 Pop Culture Witches Who Need to Be Drafted

The highlight of Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem is its portrayal of women: powerful, assertive, embracing their sexuality, and willing to show their faults as a part of their strength. Whether out of duty, honor, enjoyment, or even blatant power-seeking, they are not shamed for any of it. This creates such a wonderful parallel against our own reality and constantly leaves us all wondering what it would be like to be given that kind of respect on a daily basis. They have created a world in which women are not looked down upon for being women or looking different.

So with that said, I went flying down a rabbit hole of speculation, wondering which witches from pop culture would be great for the ranks of Motherland: Fort Salem. At first, I mostly came up with villains. If we are being honest, no one would deny seeing Ursula (The Little Mermaid) and Maleficent (Sleeping Beauty) casting spells and going up against witches would be awesome. But for today, we are in the business of allies, not enemies. So without further hesitation, here are my picks for pop culture witches I would love to see join Raelle, Tally, and Abigail:

Hermione Granger ("Harry Potter" franchise): While I am currently still not in the mood to celebrate the works of "she-who-shall-not-be-named," I could not leave Hermione off of this list. She would be a top candidate for War College without even being part of a special family. She was truly the greatest witch and always exhibiting the most potential- and she would be Abigail's biggest competition.

Zatanna (DC Comics): We have seen Zatanna is capable of, and I am fairly certain that her use of language would place her as top-rank material, possibly on par power-wise with even General Alder herself.

Molly Carpenter (Dresden Files): While still needing to catch up on the previous three installments of the series, Molly was one badass babe. Another sassy, fast-thinking heroine I would love to see in the midst of a battle.

Sabrina Spellman ("Sabrina, The Teenage Witch"): Old-school, ABC sitcom Sabrina for this one (because we all know that Netflix's Sabrina would be a natural). Would be interesting to see how sitcom Sabrina would do, especially being without her aunts. Maybe smuggle in Salem with her clothes?

Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt ("American Horror Story: Apocalypse"): At first I was torn between Cordelia and Mallory, but Coco has possibly quirkiest power I have ever seen. I think Coco is like the wild card and would definitely show a different side in the midst of battle, and I can't escape this feeling that we haven't even come close to witnessing the full evolution of Coco's powers (maybe in American Horror Stories?).