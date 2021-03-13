Stargate Cast, Crew & Community Pay Tribute to Actor Cliff Simon

The Stargate community lost one of its biggest figures in Cliff Simon on March 9 when his wife made the announcement of his passing. The actor had a recurring role as the Gou'old, Ba'al one of the feared villains of Stargate SG-1. Based on the Egyptian god of the same name, the character became so popular since his season five debut, he was the main villain of the series first spinoff TV film Stargate: Continuum in 2008. Some of his co-stars and crew across the franchise posted tributes on social media like Amanda Tapping, Christopher Judge, Michael Shanks, Claudia Black, Tony Amendola, Torri Higginson, EP Joseph Mallozzi, Simone Bailly, David Blue, and Peter Kelamis.

"So incredibly sad to hear of @cliffmsimon passing away," Tapping, who played Major Samantha Carter, wrote. "What a wonderfully lovely man he was. Such an important part of the Stargate family. I'm speechless. RIP." Judge, who played the Jaffa defector Teal'C tweeted three broken hearts. Shanks, who played Dr. Daniel Jackson, wrote two tweets. "Like so many of you, I am gutted by the news of @cliffmsimon tragic death," he wrote. "He was a talent at EVERYTHING he tried and I was lucky enough to call him my friend. Cliff lived his life to the fullest extent of anyone I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. Rest now. Man." In the second, "So very sad to hear of the passing of @cliffmsimon. On behalf of Dana, Carol & I (Mon) 4 Michael Shanks Online, our thoughts are with his wife, family & friends. RIP Cliff. Thank you for all kindness & support you showed us & so many. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."

Co-star Claudia Black, who played Vala Mal Doran in the final two seasons on SG-1 responded to Shanks' first tweet writing, "Sending big love through shocked tears. SG-1 family lost such a bright one this week it feels like someone covered the sun. I can't even imagine what it now feels like for those who lived closest to his rays(pls now say out loud all the swear words that you can imagine me saying)." She followed up with another tweet, "Did anyone figure out how to stop the world? I want to get off. Oh dear I'm a mess. Cliff, you were a gentleman and a delight to play-work with. I wish you endless adventures through all the realms china, and I'm sending deepest love to your family. Ouch."

Amendola, who had a recurring role as Jaffa, Master Bra'tac, wrote, "Very sad news today about the death of friend and Stargate SG1 cast mate Cliff Simon. He was a wonderful actor with an adventurous spirit and a sensitive soul. Miss you mate!" Higginson, who made an appearance on SG-1 as Dr. Elizabeth Weir before starring its spinoff Stargate: Atlantis wrote, "Super shocked and deeply saddened to hear of Cliff SIMON's untimely passing. His embracing of life, adventure and spiritual archeology was always inspiring and such a delight to be around. Many thoughts of strength and love to his family. Broken heart Red heart". Mallozzi, the executive producer of Utopia Falls served in the same capacity for Stargate: SG-1, Atlantis, and Universe wrote, "Incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of the wonderful Cliff Simon" and posted his own tribute on his Weblog.

