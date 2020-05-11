It's a tale of two worlds when it comes to the fanbases that support STARZ series American Gods and Power. The former's had to deal with long delays and behind-the-scenes (and sometimes very public) drama since the second-season finale aired last April. For fans of the latter, it's been a bit of "good news/bad news" rollercoaster ride. In February, the original series Power ended its run on top after six seasons. But while fans were mourning their loss, the cable network dried their tears with news that the series would serve as the foundation for four spinoff series (with one expected to make it to viewers' screens before year's end). Today, both fanbases were able to join together to check out STARZ's "coming soon" clip that was released that gives them some quick hits from both series (screencaps below) as well as building up expectations for more good stuff still to come:

STARZ's American Gods season 3 follows Shadow as he attempts to break away and assert himself as his own man, setting down roots in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, WI, where he'll uncover a dark secret while exploring questions of his own divinity. Guided on this spiritual journey by the gods of his black ancestors, the Orishas, Shadow must decide exactly who he is: a god seeking veneration or a man in service of the "we." The series stars Whittle, Badaki, Langley, Glover, Ian McShane, Emily Browning, Pablo Schreiber, Omid Abtahi, Demore Barnes, Peter Stormare, Sakina Jaffrey, Dean Winters, Devery Jacobs, Kahyun Kim, Derek Theler, Laura Bell Bundy, and Christian Lloyd. Joining the series for the third season are Blythe Danner, Ashley Reyes, Herizen Guardiola, Eric Johnson, Dominique Jackson, Crispin Glover, Danny Trejo, Marilyn Manson, Lela Loren, Julia Sweeney, Wale, and Iwan Rheon.

Power Book II: Ghost is a modern-day sequel focusing on Michael Rainey Jr.'s Tariq, starring Mary J. Blige as successful businesswoman Monet, Method Man as an attorney with questionable ethics named David MacClean, and LaToya Tonodeo as Monet's daughter. Naturi Naughton's Tasha and Shane Johnson's Cooper Saxe are also set to make the move from the original series. Series franchise creator Courtney A. Kemp will be producing the series spinoffs through her End of Episode banner, alongside Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich, and Chris Salek and Danielle DeJesus via End of Episode also executive produce. Lionsgate TV serves as the producing studio.