Stephanie McMahon Returns to WWE… to Host a Travel Show?!

El Presidente reports on Stephanie McMahon's return to WWE hosting Stephanie's Places on ESPN+, while sharing tales of my own rejected dictator travel show!

Article Summary Stephanie McMahon returns to WWE, hosting new travel show "Stephanie's Places" on ESPN+ this March.

Show follows the format of "Peyton's Places", exploring WWE moments with wrestling personalities.

El Presidente dreams of his own travel show, visiting fellow dictators and recounting revolutionary tales.

Relive Triple H's accidental coup assist in 2002; El Presidente suggests filming in his palace.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my solid gold hot tub aboard my private yacht anchored off the coast of Monaco, where I am currently dodging CIA submarines while catching up on the latest wrestling news! In what can only be described as a triumphant return that reminds me of my own glorious comeback after that unfortunate coup attempt in 1987 (the CIA still owes me a new palace), Stephanie McMahon is making her first official return to WWE since her resignation in 2023. But fear not, comrades – she is not coming back to give us another corporate promo about "what's best for business." Instead, she will be hosting a new travel show called Stephanie's Places for ESPN+, set to premiere this March!

The show, which follows the format of NFL legend Peyton Manning's Peyton's Places, will feature the Billion Dollar Princess traveling to various locations to discuss memorable WWE moments with the personalities who made them happen. You can watch the first trailer for the show below, comrades!

This development particularly excites me because I have been pitching a similar show concept to various streaming services called "El Presidente's Places," where I visit my fellow dictators to reminisce about our favorite moments of glorious people's revolution! For instance, there was this delightful episode I planned with my old friend Kim Jong-un, where we would recreate that time we confused the CIA by switching places at a United Nations meeting. The makeup artists did an excellent job – nobody noticed until I started praising American professional wrestling!

In another episode concept I pitched for "El Presidente's Places," I would visit Fidel Castro's ghost to discuss that time in 1994 when we organized a wrestling match between our respective secret police forces. The CIA tried to interfere by sending in John Cena as a sleeper agent, but they didn't realize he was already loyal to the people's revolution after I introduced him to authentic Cuban sandwiches!

But I digress, comrades. This new show represents an interesting new chapter in the McMahon saga, and I, for one, am excited to see what stories Stephanie will uncover. Though I must say, if she really wanted to boost ratings, she should consider my suggestion of filming an episode in my presidential palace, where I could share the story of the time Triple H accidentally helped me overthrow a neighboring government during a 2002 house show tour. The CIA is still trying to figure out how I managed to hide a tank under the wrestling ring!

Until next time, comrades, remember – in wrestling, as in revolution, timing is everything! And if any streaming executives are reading this, I am still available to film that pilot episode of "El Presidente's Places" where Vladimir Putin and I recreate the Montreal Screwjob using former KGB agents! This is El Presidente, signing off!

