Stephen Colbert Lets Harvey Guillén's George Santos Make Their Case

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert gave Harvey Guillén's "George Santos" a chance to explain their actions - and it included a lot of babies.

When it comes to the upcoming sixth season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, it's good to know that the writers were able to lock in a great deal that gets them back to working their magic. Unfortunately, we're still waiting on when Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), and The Guide (Kristen Schaal) will be back in our lives because the AMPTP still hasn't offered a deal that works for SAG-AFTRA & its members. But that doesn't mean we don't have other ways to appreciate the cast until a deal is done, which is why we were excited to see Guillén return to CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. With congressperson & wrestler-of-truth George Santos now facing an indictment on 23 federal charges, it was clearly time for Stephen Colbert to give Guillén's Santos a chance to explain their actions – for which there are perfectly good excuses (of course).

From the troubles that the GOP is having on the House side of Congress to that recent (and really weird) baby moment, Guillén & Colbert offer the perfect one-two combo punch response to Santos' "interesting" takes on their current situation.

And as you're about to see from their February 2023 visit, Guillén's Santos has been on a PR campaign to improve their image, including practicing their "sorry" face. After resigning from their committees, "Santos" had even more time to try to make nice with… the rest of the world? And yet, some old habits really do die hard…

In January 2023, Guillén debuted as Santos on Colbert's late-night show to give the newly-elected GOP House of Representatives member from New York a chance to clear their… names? Here's a look at the complete segment, as Guillén portrayed a creature far scarier than anything WWDITS could ever dream up in a nightmare, with Colbert's interview with "Santos" kicking in at around the 3:00 mark:

