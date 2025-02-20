Posted in: Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: donald trump, elon musk, opinion, stephen king

Stephen King Returns to Twitter, Makes Feelings Known on Trump, Musk

Bestselling author Stephen King returned to Twitter earlier today - and made his feelings on Trump and Elon Musk clear with his second tweet.

In the immortal words of the great prophet Eminem, "Guess who's back… back again?" That would be bestselling author Stephen King, who returned to Twitter earlier today after swearing off the social media service three months prior – though he's still maintaining a social media presence elsewhere. "I'm baaaack! Did you miss me?" King posted as his return tweet – following it up with a special message for POTUS Donald Trump and his resident DOGE-bag, Elon Musk. "Just wanted to say that Trump is a traitorous, Putin-loving dipshit! Goes double for Elon!" King added in a second tweet.

Here's a look at his first two tweets of the year from earlier today – his first since November 2024:

Just wanted to say that Trump is a traitorous, Putin-loving dipshit!

Goes double for Elon! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 20, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"I'm leaving Twitter. Tried to stay, but the atmosphere has just become too toxic. Follow me on Threads, if you like," the author posted on Twitter back in November 2024 – and true to his word, here's a look at his first two Threads posts:

Here's a look at his tweet from earlier that day, letting folks know that he was moving on from Musk – followed by a look back at some great moments when the author left Musk and a lot of other right-wingy snowflakes looking like steaming piles of stupidity:

I'm leaving Twitter. Tried to stay, but the atmosphere has just become too toxic. Follow me on Threads, if you like. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 14, 2024 Show Full Tweet

