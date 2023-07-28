Posted in: Fox, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: elon musk, opinion, stephen king, Tucker Carlson, twitter, x

Stephen King Still Twitter, Not Buying Into Elon Musk's X Rebrand

Bestselling author Stephen King took to social media to make it clear that he's not buying into Elon Musk's X rebanding attempts.

When it comes to covering bestselling author Stephen King, we've been living in two very different worlds. On one hand, Mike Flanagan, Trevor Macy & King now have us hooked on learning more about the upcoming "Dark Tower" television/film combo adaptation. On the other hand, there's also the matter of King's very active social media life – with our favorite author not hesitating to share his wisdom on any number of important societal topics. And if you've been following our coverage, then you know that King has no love lost for Elon Musk and what the Twitter owner has done to the social media service. So when Musk began rolling out Twitter's changeover to X (with "X Corp" now being a thing – in real life, not a comic book), you can imagine King wasn't too impressed. In fact, it doesn't look like King will be buying into the name changer anytime soon. "Twitter Twitter Twitter Twitter Twitter/Twitter Twitter Twitter Twitter/Twitter Twitter Twitter/Twitter Twitter/And in case you didn't get that:

Twitter," was what King tweeted in response – clearly still very pro-blue bird (and anything to bother Musk is just a bonus).

Here's a look at King's tweet, making it pretty clear that he's not buying what Musk is selling when it comes to all of this "X" nonsense – followed by a look back at a recent social media run-in that King had with ex-FOX "News" host Tucker Carlson.

Twitter. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 27, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Last month, Carlson decided to tag himself into the social media ring after Musk had his ass handed to him by King in Musk's past attempts to match wits with King (like bringing a picture of a chainsaw to a chainsaw fight). In his Twitter "public access" show, Carlson called out King for praising President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and his new memoir. King wrote that "Hunter Biden proves again that anybody—even the son of a United States president—can take a ride on the pink horse down nightmare alley." The author continued, "Biden remembers it all and tells it all with a bravery that is both heartbreaking and quite gorgeous. He starts with a question: Where's Hunter? The answer is he's in this book, the good, the bad, and the beautiful."

Well, we're pretty sure that once you saw the name "Hunter Biden," you knew where Carlson was going with all of this. Because, for Carlson and his ilk, Hunter Biden is the "boogeyman" by which they connect so much of their tinfoil hat nonsense. As he was throwing his Twitter tantrum, Carlson accused King of being willing to "say anything if it helps the party" (BECAUSE THERE AIN'T NO PARTY LIKE A STEPHEN KING PARTY!) while also referring to King as a "brainless celebrity. Let's be clear about something – cool? The dude who can't figure out a way to keep a job at FOX "News" was punching WAY above his intellectual paygrade taking on someone like King. Thankfully, King gave the comment all of the "respect" it deserved:

Tucker Carlson called me brainless. My life is over. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 21, 2023 Show Full Tweet

