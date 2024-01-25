Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, Big Bill, Darby Allin, recaps, Ricky Starks, Sting, wrestling

Sting and Darby Allin Get Tag Title Shot in Two Weeks on AEW Dynamite

Sting's AEW betrayal hits a new low last night! 😒🤼‍♂️ Sting and Darby Allin getting an AEW tag title shot mocks WWE by overshadowing Sting's WWE run! 🏆🚫

Article Summary Sting and Darby Allin secured a tag title shot on AEW Dynamite.

AEW's booking disrespects Sting's WWE legacy, says The Chadster.

The Chadster rants about Tony Khan ruining his life and TV.

WWE's Royal Rumble is hyped as the real wrestling event to watch.

Auughh man! So unfair! Last night on AEW Dynamite, the airwaves were hijacked yet again by the crafty antics of Tony Khan, as he orchestrated another moment that had The Chadster totally cheesed off! 😠😡📺

It all started when Tony Schiavone, probably under duress from Khan, had to interview Darby Allin and Sting in the ring. Allin had the gall to reminisce about how the "Icon" had an influence on his puny career. He recounted this whole melodramatic tale about seeing Sting's career "end early" from a neck injury back in WWE. The disrespect! They blabbered on about Sting still having 'it' and being 27-0 together, which by the twisted logic of AEW apparently makes them number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. And get this – Sting agreed to go after the belts with Allin! 😤😒🤦‍♂️ Look, The Chadster is suffocating under the suffocating stench of AEW's arrogance, assuming they can give Sting a better sendoff than WWE.

And to make matters worse, the current champs, "Absolute" Ricky Starks and Big Bill, casually accepted the challenge! 😒 As if they were doing them a favor by letting them walk right over!

The Chadster can't help but remember how Sting should have remained retired after his WWE stint. Yet here is Khan, disrespecting the very fabric of wrestling history! The idea of Sting potentially ending his career holding an AEW title is spitting in the face of WWE's beautifully orchestrated narrative, where Sting, a WCW icon, honorably lost to Triple H to prove that WCW was always inferior to WWE, and then was powerbombed into a turnbuckle by Seth Rollins, giving him a neck injury that apparently he was faking the whole time. 😤😠🤼‍♂️

And if Sting and Allin actually win those belts before Sting's retirement at AEW Revolution? It's like AEW is shouting from the rooftops that they could offer the "Icon" a superior adieu. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! And it's all to say "look at us, we can do it better than WWE!" Auughh man, The Chadster can't even! 😭😤💢

The Chadster had one of those classic nightmares again earlier this week. The kind where Tony Khan was lurking outside The Chadster's window, adorned as a puppet master with strings attached to AEW wrestlers, mocking The Chadster in his sleep. Tony Khan, make no mistake, The Chadster is well aware of your obsession, but for crying out loud, stop chasing The Chadster through the aisles of the grocery store in dreams! Or popping up in the rearview mirror of The Chadster's sweet Mazda Miata! 👀😨🚗 It's got to stop!

When The Chadster turned on his TV, guess who believed he could hijack The Chadster's White Claw seltzer time? Tony Khan and his AEW sidekicks! So what did The Chadster do after seeing Sting accept the challenge on AEW Dynamite? Threw his refreshing can right at the screen! Smash! 💥📺 And who's gonna clean that sticky mess? Tony Khan owes The Chadster a new flat screen AND a case of White Claw!

Keighleyanne, of course, pretended not to notice as she continued texting that guy Gary. 📱💔 Instead of seeing Tony Khan's fault in this, she berated The Chadster, which just proves how Tony Khan has managed to ruin even the sanctity of The Chadster's marriage!

But let's pivot to something actually worth your time – WWE's Royal Rumble this weekend! THAT is where you'll find real wrestling. Forget all upcoming AEW events, like AEW Dynamite, trail behind and bask in the glory of WWE's spectacular event! 🤩🤼‍♂️

So join The Chadster and the true unbiased journalists – such as Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger – in recognizing the superior spectacle that is WWE. Tony Khan, The Chadster knows what you're up to, so keep your manipulative AEW tactics away from WWE's Royal Rumble! 🏆🚫 #WWEForever #RoyalRumble2023 🎉👑

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!