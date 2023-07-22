Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: lower decks, paramount, preview, star trek, strange new worlds

Strange New Worlds/Lower Decks Shares Images, Animated Opener & More

With the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds/Lower Decks crossover streaming, we have preview images, a look at the animated title sequence & more.

In case you hadn't heard, the crossover episode that sees Jack Quaid's Boimler & Tawny Newsome's Mariner making the jump from the animated to the live-action world to join Paramount+'s Anson Mount (Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley) & Ethan Peck (Spock)-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is now streaming live. To celebrate the occasion, we have the official preview images that were released that show our Enterprise folks making the reverse jump into the animated world. In addition, we have a look at the episode trailer and as well as the special animated opening sequence made specifically for the episode.

And here's a look at the official episode trailer that was released earlier today for S02E07: "Those Old Scientists":

Thanks to The Ready Room and Wil Wheaton, we're getting a sneak preview of what's to come after a time portal sends Boimler through time from the twenty-fourth century, and Captain Pike (Mount) and the crew must get him back where he belongs before any damage gets done to the timeline. In the following preview (beginning at the 29:00 mark), Boimler awakens to find himself in a very three-dimensional world:

"Oh god, it's so good," Jonathan Frakes shared when discussing the crossover episode. "I have Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome, who are both amazing. It was such a treat for me because it is a flat-out comedy. Full on. And they're fearless over there, they take some really big swings on 'Strange New Worlds.' They're animated at the beginning and at the end. It's a clever and simple product. It's not really 'Roger Rabbit' because what happens is these guys come over, and they're humans, and you accept them as soon as they're on the Enterprise. God, the two of them have got great energy, and it freed up the acting company on 'Strange New Worlds' to play more broadly," Frakes added. "Anson's [Mount] a wonderful comedian, very dry, but so's Rebecca [Romijn]. It encouraged Ethan [Peck] and everyone; there were just a lot of positives that came out of them having the guts to do a full-on comedy, let alone a crossover with an animated show."

And if Goldsman has his way (and if it works as a story and not just fan-servicing), there could be more crossovers on the way in the future. "I am as promiscuous as it comes when we discuss the crossing over into other series timelines. I delight in that," Goldman explained. "I think our rule is always it can't just be fanservice – which is not to say that we don't love servicing fans, but there also has to be a real storytelling 'get.' Of which, I think there are many."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!