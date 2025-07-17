Posted in: Paramount+, Review, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: star trek, strange new worlds

Strange New Worlds S03 Eps 1 & 2 Fun Balance to Start Season: Review

The two-episode Season 3 return of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds struck just the right balance between intensity and levity.

While Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is set to end after five seasons, we must remember that we're still not at the halfway point and there's plenty of story to tell. Paramount+ released the first two episodes of season three with "Hegemony, Part II" and "Wedding Bell Blues," both of which demonstrate the series' ability to flex its creative range, with the former, the more action-packed variety, and the latter, as the title suggests, a rom-com. The following contains some minor spoilers.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Starts Season Three Balance Action-Packed Cathartic Start with Rom-Com Follow-Up

"Hegemony, Part II" bookends the season two cliffhanger that finds the U.S.S. Enterprise in the middle of a major Gorn threat in disputed territory. Due to their isolated status without Federation help, Capt. Pike (Anson Mount) finds himself in a number of difficult positions. Between trying to save his girlfriend, Capt. Batel (Melanie Scrofano) from her Gorn infection that will kill her should it gestate, the away team trying to save those the Gorn kidnapped from becoming victims similarly to the xenomorphs from 'Alien' in one of their vessels, and trying to survive the swarm that can easily overwhelm the Enterprise, there were any number of plates spinning at the same time.

Directed by Chris Fisher and written by Davy Perez and EP Henry Alonso Myers, "Hegemony, Part II" is a strong team effort all around, especially from Mount, Melissa Navia, Jess Bush, and Ethan Peck, with the latter two tapping into their inner medical drama. Fleshing out the Gorn like this has been one of the creative decisions in franchise history, elevating an already iconic villain, even if it makes The Original Series episode "Arena" incredibly dated.

The next episode, "Wedding Bell Blues", directed by Jordan Canning and written by Kristen Beyer and David Reed follows up on the Chapel (Jess Bush) and Spock (Ethan Peck) complicated relationship as the earlier's career ambitions lead her to give pause to her relationship with the Vulcan science officer, who's barely able to grasp the human side of his emotions. As Spock acclimates to the role of third wheel, it naturally becomes socially awkward between him and Chapel, until reality slowly shifts around them.

Without giving away spoilers, it's an episode that makes excellent use of space in more of a bottle-type episode that primarily takes place on minimal sets. It's a story that evokes plenty of off-the-wall, out-of-character scenarios that we've seen the series execute so well previously, like in the classic season one episode, "The Elysian Kingdom." Bush, Peck, and guest star Rhys Darby have great chemistry together and carry the bulk of the narrative. Fans of TOS and The Next Generation will be in for a real treat with some expected eye rolls, since the current era tends to sometimes lean a little heavy on the nostalgia for nostalgia's sake. Strange New Worlds streams Thursdays on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Episode 1: "Hegemony, Part II" & Episode 2: "Wedding Bell Blues" Review by Tom Chang 8 / 10 Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season three premiere "Hegemony, Part II" closes the season two cliffhanger nicely with action, adventure, and drama, leaving breadcrumbs for what's to come thanks to performances by Anson Mount, Melissa Navia, Ethan Peck and Jess Bush. S03E02: "Wedding Bell Blues" offers a 180 to the premiere's more intense nature while evoking the zany, odd scenarios from previous series like The Original Series and The Next Generation with Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, and guest star Rhys Darby leading the way. Credits Director - "Hegemony, Part II" Chris Fisher Director - "Wedding Bell Blues" Jordan Canning

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!