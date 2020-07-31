Stranger Things 4 Star "Excited by the Scripts," Talks Ninth Episode

Only two days after Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) and Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers) offered Stranger Things 4 fans their thoughts on what their respective character's mindset will be when the series returns, Dyer's back with some more production info. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in support of her coming-of-age feature film Yes, God, Yes, Dyer was asked about how far the series was into filming before production was shuttered over COVID-19 pandemic concerns. "Gosh, I think we were just maybe a few weeks into filming. I was still kind of getting used to it and finding the flow of it and getting my body used to waking up at whatever hour. Yeah, it was wild. At first, it was like, 'Okay, we're going to go on a two-week hiatus,' and then, it was like, 'Okay, we're really going to go on a hiatus,'" the actress explained.

Dyer continued, "So, yeah, it's kind of wild to think about because it's something that you look forward to so much, and there's so much preparation and excitement around it. And then, we start and stop. And now, it's been quite a while. But I'm very, very excited for when we do go back. I'm excited by the scripts. I'm excited for everything that this season is going to be. But yeah, it's an interesting time to be in this industry, for sure."

As for the tweet above from the Stranger Things 4 writers (we still miss "Video Store Fridays"), it appears the originally-announced eight-episode season is now a nine-episode season ("It appears to be"). As Dyer sees it, if there's any silver lining to come out of the shutdown it's that it gave the writers time more time to fully craft the story they wanted: "Normally, we get the first few scripts, and then they have to keep writing due to the schedule of it. And it takes a while to craft a script. So, normally, there's a kind of 'writing as we're going,' but it seems they've had enough time. I think it's maybe been a blessing for the writers, in some way, because they had the time to just sit down, think and create. So, yeah, it appears to be that they've got it all down."

In early March, the cast of Stranger Things took us inside the show's fourth season "secret" table read. We couldn't help but smile at what was more a family reunion or a return to summer camp (if there with Demogorgons in the woods, that is) than going back to work. Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) revealed earlier that he had gotten his hands on the first four scripts when asked about starting production on the fourth season (which explains his good vibes heading into the table read): "I look forward to this so much. It's my favorite thing in the world, and I love working with these people. It's like a family. I read the first four scripts, and they are amazing. I can't wait to see where they go with the rest of the season."