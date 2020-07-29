Stranger Things 4 Stars On Nancy/Jonathan: "Distance Is A Hard Thing"

Needless to say, production on Netflix's Stranger Things 4 has been enduring the slings and arrows of the COVID-19 pandemic since it was shut down back in March. Since that time, some productions around the world have slowly started getting back to work and in the ST4 universe, there's actually been some positive news. Viewers were treated to a look at all the season's scripts (with a catch), and series star David Harbour (Jim Hopper) and creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer dropped some intel for fans to process. Now, Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) and Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers) have offered Netflix Queue a look at what their respective character's mindset will be when the series does return.

Heaton began by offering some thoughts on where Nancy and Jonathan were heading into the third season finale, and why that factors into where things are heading. "Jonathan and Nancy have always been on the same team, and they both strive for the same goals. They both challenge each other as well. They can understand what the other has been through. This is the first season where you see Jonathan and Nancy in a full relationship, you see what that looks like. But they're also in this work environment. What starts to show are their social differences," explained Heaton.

The actor continued, "For Jonathan, this job means a lot. He's very focused on his responsibilities, and he believes that Nancy doesn't have to work as hard. He can't see what she's having to go through. They've always been fighting for a cause together in a high-stakes environment. You put them in a real-world scenario, and they start struggling. As the season gets more into the supernatural when they start fighting this monster, they put aside these small quarrels, and then ultimately, they fight for each other." So now that they're apart? Heaton states the reality of how things are: "There's a distance there now, and distance is a hard thing in a relationship."

While Dyer says the duo being separated "feels a little bit like the end of an era," she believes that Nancy's "curiosity and determination" will still save the day: "I think Nancy's lonely. With Jonathan leaving, who can she relate to? Who's there? I mean, it's the 80s, so it's not like you can just hop on Skype or FaceTime. It's a big break. It feels a little bit like the end of an era. But that instinct Nancy has, that curiosity and determination, I think it's just part of her personality. She's not going to forget that part of herself. I can really see that going further."

In early March, the cast of Stranger Things took us inside the show's fourth season "secret" table read. We couldn't help but smile at what was more a family reunion or a return to summer camp (if there with Demogorgons in the woods, that is) than going back to work. Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) revealed earlier that he had gotten his hands on the first four scripts when asked about starting production on the fourth season (which explains his good vibes heading into the table read): "I look forward to this so much. It's my favorite thing in the world, and I love working with these people. It's like a family. I read the first four scripts, and they are amazing. I can't wait to see where they go with the rest of the season."