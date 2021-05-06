Stranger Things 4 Teaser: Papa Has Something Very Special Planned

After a small matter involving some fake episode titles that we've moved past and learned to become better people for it, the writing team behind Netflix and The Duffer Bros.' Stranger Things made and kept a huge promise on Wednesday. Asking on Twitter if they were "ready" but not knowing for what, fans would find out soon enough in the form of a teaser clip showing some ominous and bloody things going on as the monitors in the control room of the Hawkins National Laboratory (HNL) flicker on and off with some interesting images. Along with the YouTube video was a caption that dropped a ten-ton clue about something happening at 9 am ET on Thursday- and now we know what that is.

In the newest teaser, we have a trip back to some nightmarish times that tease Papa's influence over the series is far from over- as he announces having "something very special" planned for all of them- and wants to make sure Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is listening. But this is a flashback- right? Will Matthew Modine's Dr. Martin Brenner be returning to fill in some of the still-remaining gaps in Eleven's past? Here's a look at the newest teaser- with the accompanying "002/004" caption:

To "mark" the occasion, series star Brown showed off a very familiar marking for fans via Instagram:

Now here's a look back at yesterday's moments from the HNL control room, where we learned that it will be closed until further notice- before letting us know that some things will be back in service tomorrow- which brought us to today:

Previously, we learned that Jamie Campbell Bower (The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Sweeney Todd), Eduardo Franco (Booksmart, The Binge), and Joseph Quinn (Catherine the Great, Howards End) are joining the cast as series regulars. Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones), Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands, Westworld), Mason Dye (Bosch, The Goldbergs), Nikola Djuricko (Genius, In The Land of Blood and Honey), and Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street Franchise, V) are joining Stranger Things 4 in recurring roles. In addition, Brett Gelman's Murray Bauman has been promoted to series regular.

With a fourth season that finds "a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything," here's a look at who's playing who- offering clues to not just where our heroes stand since we last saw them but also to where the action will be taking place this season (including a psychiatric hospital). Bower plays Peter Ballard, a caring man who works as an orderly at the psychiatric hospital. Tired of the brutality he witnesses day after day, Peter feels compelled to take a stand- but will he? Englund's Victor Creel is a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s. As for what's going on with Hopper over in Russia, Wlaschiha's Dmitri is a Russian prison guard who befriends Hopper: smart, cunning, and charming- but can he be trusted? Djuricko's Yuri is a seedy and unpredictable Russian smuggler who loves bad jokes, cold hard cash, and crunchy style peanut butter.

Quinn's Eddie Munson is an audacious 80's metalhead who runs The Hellfire Club, Hawkins High's official D&D club. Hated by those who don't understand him — and beloved by those who do — Eddie will find himself at the terrifying epicenter of this season's mystery. Meanwhile, Franco's Argyle is a fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza- and Jonathan's (Charlie Heaton) new best friend. Augustus' Lt. Colonel Sullivan is an intelligent, no-nonsense man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins once and for all (uh-oh), while Dye's Jason Carver is living the life of the handsome, rich, sports star who's dating the most popular girl in school. That is until a new evil threatening Hawkins turns everyone's world upside down.