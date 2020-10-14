Stranger Things 4 Writers Share Ep Titles Because Someone Asked Nicely

So it seems the writers behind Netflix and The Duffer Bros.' Stranger Things 4 were in a giving mood this week, and the fans were better for it. Slightly less than two weeks after it was announced that production on the righteously popular sci-fi drama was resuming, we've learned the names of the second and third episodes for the season. The best part? All it took was someone asking the right question (or questions) at the right moment. If there was ever proof that there's nothing to lose by asking but everything to gain, it's what you're about to check out below. Oh, and those titles? If they're true-to-form, then the second episode is titled "Tick Tok Mr. Clock" and the third episode is titled "You Snooze, You Lose."

Here's a look at an example of how sometimes less is more and basic politeness can pay off in big ways:

Yeah it's "tick tok mr clock" https://t.co/PwGMosJuK1 — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) October 12, 2020

Of course, you know that those scripts join "The Hellfire Club" in the pile of completed fourth season scripts that the writing team posted back in June:

Here's a look at the image that went out across the show's social media accounts, offering "greetings" from the Upside Down with a clapperboard that's either signaling the start of production again or is the biggest, cruelest swerve in the world:

meanwhile in the upside down… pic.twitter.com/BtPlMjy0pS — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) October 1, 2020

In the following clip, viewers from around the world recap and reflect on the famous "Friends Don't Lie" scene as part of Netflix's "We're Only One Story Away" campaign- showing how even oceans apart, special moments can turn us into next-door neighbors:

In early March (before it all shut down), the cast of Stranger Things took us inside the show's fourth season "secret" table read. We couldn't help but smile at what was more a family reunion or a return to summer camp (if there with Demogorgons in the woods, that is) than going back to work. Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) revealed that he read the first four scripts when he was asked about starting production on the fourth season: "I look forward to this so much. It's my favorite thing in the world, and I love working with these people. It's like a family. I read the first four scripts, and they are amazing. I can't wait to see where they go with the rest of the season."