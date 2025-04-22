Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: stranger things, stranger things 5

Stranger Things 5: Duffers, Schnapp, Modine, Ferguson on Final Season

The Duffers, Noah Schnapp, Matthew Modine & Priah Ferguson teased the final season during the opening of Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

It's a special night for fans of Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer's Stranger Things universe. The Broadway production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow had its eagerly anticipated opening night, and that brought out a lot of familiar faces from the Netflix series who were in the mood to talk on the red carpet. Along with the Duffer Brothers, Noah Schnapp, Matthew Modine, and Priah Ferguson were also kind enough to tease what they could about the final run while still staying within a spoiler-safe zone.

For the show's creators, working on the final season at the same time as the live production not only helped keep the overarching mythology consistent but also allowed "The First Shadow" to set up what will be some big reveals during the fifth season. "People are going to be truly devastated," Schnapp offered, noting that there will be a lot of crying by the time the end credits roll on the series finale. "People are going to pull their hair out," Modine shared, adding that the final season is "amazing," "beautiful," and "gigantic… It's Godzilla-big." Ferguson was able to share that the season is "darker," that a lot of questions will be answered, and that fans can expect an extremely "emotional" experience.

Here's a look at what the team had to share during tonight's red carpet event for Stranger Things: The First Shadow:

At the opening night of #StrangerThingsTheFirstShadow, the Duffer Brothers chat with THR about how much the Broadway show has influenced season 5 of #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/z1q1RH2ea4 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 22, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The Duffer Brothers tease the final season of #StrangerThings on the red carpet at opening night of the Broadway show #StrangerThingsTheFirstShadow pic.twitter.com/ZdaKmYajfX — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 23, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"People are going to be truly devastated," #StrangerThings star Noah Schnapp says, sharing his thoughts on how fans will feel about the final season pic.twitter.com/5FZzOYRA6G — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 22, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Stranger Things 5 "Eight Blockbuster Movies": Showrunners

Stranger Things 5 Will Be "Like Eight Blockbuster Movies" But Also a "Personal Story": "We spent a full year filming this season," Ross shared during Netflix's big event to roll out its 2025 slate. "By the end, we had captured over 650 hours of footage. So, needless to say, this is our biggest and most ambitious season yet. It's like eight blockbuster movies. It's pretty, pretty insane." Matt added, "At the same [time], we think it's — or hope it's — our most personal story. It was super intense and emotional to film — for us and for our actors we've been with for so long. And we've been making it together for almost 10 years now. There was a lot of crying. There was so much crying. The show means so much to all of us, and everyone put their hearts and souls into it. And we hope — and believe — that passion is going to translate to the screen."

The "Stranger Things" Universe Is Far From Ending: "There are more Stranger Things stories to tell and in the works," Matt shared, following up on what the Duffer Brothers have discussed since the final season of the franchise series was announced. "It's a bit early at this point to talk about them, but we're deeply involved in every one. It's very important to us that anything with the 'Stranger Things' name on it is of the highest quality and not repetitive, that it has a reason to exist and always blazes its own path. And also, it needs to basically just be awesome — or we need to think it's awesome. And there are a lot of what we think are awesome things in the pipeline."

We're looking at Episode 1: "The Crawl," Episode 2: "The Vanishing of …," Episode 3: "The Turnbow Trap," Episode 4: "Sorcerer," Episode 5: "Shock Jock," Episode 6: "Escape from Camazotz," Episode 7: "The Bridge," and Episode 8: "The Rightside Up." You can check out the title tease above, and a "fan edition" of a behind-the-scenes set visit below:

And don't forget that Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux, and the amazing Linda Hamilton have joined the cast for the fifth and final season – here's a look back at the video announcing Hamilton's casting:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!