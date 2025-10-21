Posted in: Netflix, Stranger Things, TV | Tagged: stranger things

Stranger Things 5: Eddie Munson Is "Fully Under That Ground": Duffers

Matt and Ross Duffer put to rest the rumors that Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson would be making a return during Netflix's Stranger Things 5.

Article Summary The Duffer Brothers confirm Eddie Munson will not return in Stranger Things 5—he’s “firmly in the ground.”

Joseph Quinn’s busy schedule and new roles make an Eddie Munson comeback impossible for Netflix’s final season.

Speculation about Eddie’s fate has fueled fan theories, but the creators state there’s no miraculous resurrection.

Stranger Things 5 premieres November 26, closing out the hit series with two volumes and a finale.

There's no doubt Joseph Quinn will probably be forever grateful for what the Duffers have done for him, but as far as Stranger Things 5 is concerned, Eddie Munson is as dead as a doornail. Speaking to Empire, the brothers Matt and Ross Duffer put any rumor to rest about some miraculous resurrection and return for the one-time leader of Hawkins High's Hellfire Club.

Stranger Things 5 Creators Matt and Ross Duffer on Joseph Quinn Not Returning as Eddie Munson for the Fifth and Final season

"I love that Joe Quinn is toying with people! But no, he's dead," Matt Duffer said referencing to the Fantastic Four: The First Steps star's comments to Screen Rant. "Joe is so busy anyway, that everyone should know he's not coming back. He's shot like five movies since! When the hell has he got time to come and shoot Stranger Things? No, sadly, RIP. He's fully under that ground." Quinn's Eddie Munson was an intriguing story as a new face for season four not only leading Hawkins Dungeons & Dragons club, but also has to deal with life on the run after he's framed by the supernatural Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) for a series of unexplained murders.

Not like it's that out of left field considering how much busier some of the stars became since the series' success with Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Finn Wolfhard, and Maya Hawke to name a few as the series' biggest beneficiaries. Since Stranger Things, Quinn's joined a few franchises including Gladiator II and A Quiet Place: Day One in 2024. He is also the current Johnny Storm/Human Torch in the MCU and will play the late George Harrison in the upcoming Beatles biopics. For more, you can check out the entire interview. Stranger Things 5, volume one of the final season premieres on November 26.

