Stranger Things 5: Harbour Knows "Everything" But Duffers Might Differ

So the last time we checked in on David Harbour, he was discussing the "interesting" logistics that are going to be involved in filming Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts film and the final season of Ross Duffer & Matt Duffer's (The Duffer Brothers) Stranger Things. This time around, Harbour's back with a late-night visit to ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he has a few more things to share about the fourth & fifth seasons & while promoting his upcoming turn as a very bloody Santa Claus in Violent Night.

Beginning at around the 8:40 mark, Harbour confirms to Jimmy Kimmel that filming hasn't started yet. When asked by Kimmel if he knew how things were going to end, Harbour confidently responded, "I know everything." That led to a conversation where Harbour revealed that he and the Duffer Brothers discussed Hopper's overall arc after the series earned a second season so that it was clear where things were headed. But whenever Harbour says in interviews that he knows "everything," the show's creators like to hit him up to tease that maybe things could change. From there, Harbour shares a great story (which we won't spoil) that explains why Hopper has Conan the Barbarian to thank for helping him slay that Demogorgon in Season 4:

Matt & Ross Duffer Discuss Stranger Things 5

Ross Offers a Season 5 Script Update: "We turned in the first script a couple of weeks ago, and we're onto the second. It's full steam ahead."

Ross on Having "Quite a Bit More" of the "Overall Plan" & "Backstory" to Reveal: "I remember season one, we were just amazed that Netflix was letting us do this at all, but season two was when we really, with the writers, we developed an overall plan and a backstory for all of this and make sure that, with the Upside Down, everything about what it was." Though the fourth season offered quite a few answers, Ross says "we do have quite a bit more to get in. But just as important as the supernatural, we have so many characters now – most who are still living – and it's important to wrap up those arcs. A lot of these characters have been growing since season one, so it's a balancing act between giving them time to complete their character arcs and also tying up loose ends and doing our final reveals."

Matt on Making Netflix Execs Cry During 2-Hour Final Season Pitch Meeting: "We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying. The only other times I've seen them cry were like budget meetings [crowd laughs]."

Season 5 Does Right by "The Lifeblood of 'Stranger Things'" – Levy: "As a witness and having been in that two-hour pitch room and having read this first script – I'm paralyzed with fear that I'll spoil anything, but I will say the thing about these Duffer Brothers is that even though the show has gotten so famous and the characters have gotten so iconic, and there's so much about the '80s and the supernatural and the genre, it's about these people, it's about these characters. Season five is already so clearly taking care of these stories of the characters because that's always been the lifeblood of 'Stranger Things.'"

Season 5 Will Be "A Culmination" of Previous Seasons' Pop Culture Themes/References – Ross: The final season will be "a culmination of all of the seasons, so it's sort of got a little bit from each, whereas before each season was so distinctly – three, this is our big summer blockbuster season with our big monster; four was the psychological horror. I think that what we're trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit in the tone of [season] one, but scale-wise it's more in line with what [season] four is. Hopefully, it's got a little bit of everything."