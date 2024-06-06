Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Stranger Things, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, stranger things, stranger things 5

Stranger Things 5: Joe Keery on His Approach to Filming Final Season

Stranger Things 5 star Joe Keery shared how he's approaching filming the final season and how the show compares to filming FX Networks' Fargo.

When we last checked in on how things were going with Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer's Stranger Things 5, Ross Duffer was sharing images from "Weeks 15-19," including a look at Natalia Dyer's Nancy and Charlie Heaton's Jonathan looking out the back window of a car – and looking very concerned. We also got a look at the Duffers, Dyer, Heaton, and Joe Keery (Steve) checking out something on a monitor; Maya Hawke (Robin) getting pumped up, a look at a WSQK 94.5 FM van, a G.I. Joe lunchbox, something Transformers, and the official marking of the complete production seasons. Now, we're dialing things back to a personal level, with Keery sharing how he's been approaching filming on the final season and what makes the hit Netflix series different from working on a series like FX and Noah Hawley's Fargo.

"I'm trying to really live in the present and appreciate every day that I'm on set and get to spend with these people who I love. That's like a good way to try to lead your life in general, just focus on the present," Keery revealed in a recent interview with Variety – noting that the general vibe on the set is more of it being just another day at work. "It just feels like back to business, back to work. There's a real way that that show is made," Keery explained, noting the key differences between the series and Fargo. Doing 'Fargo' was cool because it was completely different. On 'Stranger Things,' there's this unspoken zippiness in a way that the dialogue flows together, and the way we all understand it will be edited. There's this collective understanding of the product that we're making. With 'Fargo,' even though it's an established show, it's a new cast, a new story, an open new frontier. We create that as you're making it rather than it being established. So I am looking forward, on new projects, to do that again."

Stranger Things 5 "Like Season One on Steroids"

During an interview with The Guardian, Ross & Matt discuss the pressures of ending the series in a way that works creatively and satisfies the audience's expectations and how this final run with these characters will feel "like season one on steroids."

"The nine hours that precede the ending can be amazing. But if you stumble at that one-yard line, people will never forgive you for that. And they'll forget the previous nine hours of awesomeness! So it's amazing what they will forgive if you score a touchdown at the end," Matt Duffer explained when discussing their feelings on how series finales are viewed. "Endings of shows are like opening a restaurant in terms of the success-failure rate – there's an 80% failure rate, I'd say. But I think one very particular way to fail is to attempt to appease everybody."

Matt continued, "We have a huge variety of fans that span a huge age range, and I'm sure they have all their own ideas of how they want the show to end. But we're not consulting social media on this. Then you just hope and pray that it resonates. But it was funny: once we got there, it just felt right, and we're going to go for it!"

As the duo had stated previously, the universe will live on after Stranger Things 5 – but the characters that viewers have grown to love & connect with will see their stories end with the fifth season. With that much on the line, the Duffer Brothers aren't going out quietly. "This season – it's like season one on steroids. It's the biggest it's ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone's back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one. And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here. That's it," Matt shared – before adding, "Outside of the play. So if you want to see more of some of them, go see the play."

