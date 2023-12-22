Posted in: Netflix, streaming, TV | Tagged: joe keery, netflix, preview, stranger things, stranger things 5

Stranger Things 5: Joe Keery Teases Final Season – No Words, All Face

Stranger Things 5 star Joe Keery shared a facial expression to tease the final season - and that "odds are" Steve will get beat up a lot.

Even when dealing with a marshmallow-soft interviewer like NBC's The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, if you're Joe Keery and you're looking to promote the newest installment of FX's Fargo? You know you're going to get some questions about the final season of Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer's Stranger Things. Of course, we know that filming is supposed to get underway early in 2024 and that scripts have been seen – in fact, Keery confirms to Fallon that he's seen "a few scripts" but that there wasn't much he could say. That said, Fallon did get an "odds are" from Keery when Fallon asked if Keery's Steve would get beaten up a lot in the final season (though that's probably less of a spoiler and more of a given at this point). In addition, Fallon got Keery to commit to a facial expression tease about Stranger Things 5. Seriously. No words, but the camera panned in as Keery offered up his best facial expression to sum up the season – and here it is:

Here's a look at Keery's interview with Fallon – followed by what the Duffers previously shared about the final season:

Stranger Things 5 "Like Season One on Steroids"

During an interview with The Guardian, Ross & Matt discuss the pressures that come with ending the series in a way that works creatively and satisfies the audience's expectations and how this final run with these characters will feel "like season one on steroids."

"The nine hours that precede the ending can be amazing. But if you stumble at that one-yard line, people will never forgive you for that. And they'll forget the previous nine hours of awesomeness! So it's amazing what they will forgive if you score a touchdown at the end," Matt Duffer explained when discussing their feelings on how series finales are viewed. "Endings of shows are like opening a restaurant in terms of the success-failure rate – there's an 80% failure rate, I'd say. But I think one very particular way to fail is to attempt to appease everybody."

Matt continued, "We have a huge variety of fans that span a huge age range, and I'm sure they have all their own ideas of how they want the show to end. But we're not consulting social media on this. Then you just hope and pray that it resonates. But it was funny: once we got there, it just felt right, and we're going to go for it!"

As the duo had stated previously, the universe will live on after Stranger Things 5 – but the characters that viewers have grown to love & connect with will see their stories end with the fifth season. With that much on the line, the Duffer Brothers aren't going out quietly. "This season – it's like season one on steroids. It's the biggest it's ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone's back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one. And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here. That's it," Matt shared – before adding, "Outside of the play. So if you want to see more of some of them, go see the play."

