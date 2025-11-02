Posted in: Netflix, Stranger Things, TV | Tagged: queen, stranger things

Stranger Things 5 & Queen: What Does Final Season Trailer Song Mean?

Did the official trailer for Netflix's Stranger Things 5 use of Queen's "Who Wants to Live Forever?" offer some clues to what's to come?

Far be it for me ever to question the Duffer brothers taste and wisdom in music since they reinvigorated interest in Kate Bush's Running Up the Hill and Metallica's Master of Puppets, but the intriguing choice of using Queen's 1986 hit Who Wants to Live Forever does match the tone of the epic nature for the fifth and final season of Netflix's Stranger Things. That being said, we don't know if the series itself will use the song during the show, since it is, after all, a trailer. Let's investigate the significance of the power ballad from their album A Kind of Magic.

Stranger Things' Ominous Decision to Use Queen's "Who Wants to Live Forever"

Off the bat, Queen's official social media account was already as giddy to respond enough to the Netflix series trailer, writing, "Who dares to love forever" followed by a snippet of the music video with orchestra in a separate post, along with shots of the band performing with additional lyrics, "And we can have forever, and we can love forever…" tagging the series. Upon "Who Wants to Live Forever's" release, it was previously used to promote the 1986 classic film Highlander, currently being remade with Henry Cavill attached to star. The scene from the Russell Mulcahy film that inspired guitarist Brian May to write the song featured Connor MacLeod (Christopher Lambert) enduring the death of his wife, Heather (Beatie Edney), while he remains eternally young as an immortal.

How exactly does it relate to Stranger Things? Well, up to this point, the only major characters to ever die in the Matt and Ross Duffer-created series were generally the new ones, with Sean Astin's Bob Newby, lost in season two, and Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson, lost in season four. Dacre Montgomery's Billy Hargrove did last two seasons, but was hardly the fan favorite in the series, and the "Justice for Barb" talk died down after season one for Shannon Purser's Barbara Holland, as she wasn't really part of that core.

That's not to say the latter two and Astin can't make some return in some fashion in the final season because they're basically victims of the same Upside-Down evil that plagued Hawkins from the very beginning. We know that Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield WILL return, but in what shape? Who knows? The lack of death risk of the core was already openly criticized by stars Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, and Maya Hawke, who plays Robin Buckley. Brown said the season four premiere, "There were like 50 of us. I was like, 'You need to start killing people off.' The Duffer Brothers are two sensitive Sallies that don't want to kill anyone off. We need to be 'Game of Thrones.'" Hawke told Vanity Fair, "I don't think [Eddie] should've died, but I do think the show has too many characters."

As far as reading what the Queen song can mean, it could mean absolutely nothing since Netflix has a show they need to hype about, we could finally see main character deaths that punch hard, and/or perhaps it's an ominous fate with certain characters that find themselves stuck in the Upside Down since time literally is stopped in that dimension at November 6, 1983 as time resumes in the real world. We could see the trapped characters emerge later, closer to the present day and beyond, where their friends and family, aged or worse, dead in a time they no longer recognize. Part one of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, which also stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Noah Schnapp, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, Priah Ferguson, Linda Hamilton, and Jamie Campbell Bower, premieres November 26th, with part two premiering on December 25th, and the finale on December 31st.

Who dares to love forever 👑 — Queen (@QueenWillRock) October 30, 2025 Show Full Tweet

