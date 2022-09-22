Stranger Things Has A "Too Many Characters" Problem: Maya Hawke

Maya Hawke is with co-star Millie Bobby Brown when it comes to feeling a bit crowded on the Netflix megahit series Stranger Things saying there are way too many characters. The actress who plays Robin Buckley was introduced in season three and was adored by fans. Hawke took a lie detector test for Vanity Fair and was asked if she thought season four fan-favorite Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) deserved to die in the season finale.

"I don't think he should've died, but I do think the show has too many characters," Hawke responded. Brown drew controversy when she said there were so many actors on the show that they could barely take a photo together on the red carpet at the season's Hollywood premiere. "There were like 50 of us," she said, "I was like, 'You need to start killing people off.' The Duffer Brothers are two sensitive Sallies that don't want to kill anyone off. We need to be 'Game of Thrones.'"

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer scoffed at the notion on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "We've explored all options in the writing room. Just as a complete hypothetical, if you kill Mike, it's like… That's depressing… We aren't 'Game of Thrones.' This is Hawkins, it's not Westeros." Hawke went further, telling Rolling Stone that she would love to go out like Munson did in the fifth and final season but also wouldn't mind a Robin-Steve (Joe Keery) spin-off if offered.

"Well, it's the last season, so people are probably going to die," Hawke said. "I would love to die and get my hero's moment. I'd love to die with honor, as any actor would. But I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors. The reason that they write so beautifully for me and everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don't want to kill them. I think that's a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn't wish it away." All four seasons of Stranger Things are available to stream on Netflix.