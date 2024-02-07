Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Stranger Things, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, stranger things, stranger things 5

Stranger Things 5 Star: "We Should Kill More People"; New BTS Looks

Stranger Things 5 star Gaten Matarazzo believes the series needs a bigger body count; an on-set, behind-the-scenes Hawkins Memorial Hospital.

Article Summary Gaten Matarazzo suggests higher stakes for Stranger Things with more deaths.

A sneak peek at Hawkins Memorial Hospital's set gives off strong '80s vibes.

The Duffer Brothers discuss the challenges of creating a fulfilling finale in Stranger Things 5.

Season 5 promises a return to roots, 'like season one on steroids', ending the saga.

After getting a look back at how the third & fourth weeks of filming went, Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer's Stranger Things 5 is back with more looks at the set of the fifth & final season. For this go-around, we're getting a look at Hawkins Memorial Hospital – outside of the hospital, the waiting room area, and a vending machine with some quality 80's snacks. But before we get to that, a quick note from series star Gaten Matarazzo – who shared a big change that he would make to the long-running series during a panel at MegaCon Orlando. "It might sound messed up, but we should kill more people," responded when asked during a Q&A portion of the session. "This show would be so much better if the stakes were much higher – like at any moment, any of these kids can kick it. I feel like we're all too safe." Back in Summer 2022, Millie Bobby Brown also expressed her wish that more of the major characters had been killed – with the Duffer Brothers responding during an episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast that, "We aren't 'Game of Thrones.' This is Hawkins; it's not Westeros."

Stranger Things 5 "Like Season One on Steroids"

During an interview with The Guardian, Ross & Matt discuss the pressures of ending the series in a way that works creatively and satisfies the audience's expectations and how this final run with these characters will feel "like season one on steroids."

"The nine hours that precede the ending can be amazing. But if you stumble at that one-yard line, people will never forgive you for that. And they'll forget the previous nine hours of awesomeness! So it's amazing what they will forgive if you score a touchdown at the end," Matt Duffer explained when discussing their feelings on how series finales are viewed. "Endings of shows are like opening a restaurant in terms of the success-failure rate – there's an 80% failure rate, I'd say. But I think one very particular way to fail is to attempt to appease everybody."

Matt continued, "We have a huge variety of fans that span a huge age range, and I'm sure they have all their own ideas of how they want the show to end. But we're not consulting social media on this. Then you just hope and pray that it resonates. But it was funny: once we got there, it just felt right, and we're going to go for it!"

As the duo had stated previously, the universe will live on after Stranger Things 5 – but the characters that viewers have grown to love & connect with will see their stories end with the fifth season. With that much on the line, the Duffer Brothers aren't going out quietly. "This season – it's like season one on steroids. It's the biggest it's ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone's back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one. And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here. That's it," Matt shared – before adding, "Outside of the play. So if you want to see more of some of them, go see the play."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!