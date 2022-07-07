Stranger Things "Not Game of Thrones": Duffers to Millie Bobby Brown

If anyone thought that Netflix's Stranger Things would lose any mojo after it was released over the past holiday weekend, this week was a serious reality check because folks are still buzzing about Volume 2 and the season overall. In fact, we've been impressed with just how much intel we've learned from Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer about the fifth season, and they're not even opening the writers' room until next month. And one of the many concerns that fans have going into the final season has to do with who out of the core cast will actually live to see the final credits roll. And it sounds like if series star Millie Bobby Brown has her way, quite a few folks won't be around to take a victory lap.

During a recent interview, touched upon the opinion that too many familiar faces have survived for too long, calling our the Duffer Brothers for not wanting to pull the trigger. "Last night [at the premiere], we couldn't even take one group picture because there were like 50 of us. I was like, 'You need to start killing people off.' The Duffer brothers are two 'sensitive Sallies' that don't want to kill anyone off. We need to be 'Game of Thrones.'" Well, it didn't take long for series co-creators to catch wind of Brown's comments, with Matt Duffer addressing them during a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "What did Millie call us? She said we were 'sensitive Sallies.' She's hilarious. Believe us, we've explored all options in the writing room. Just as a complete hypothetical, if you kill Mike, that's depressing," he responded. "We aren't 'Game of Thrones.' This is Hawkins, it's not Westeros. The show becomes not 'Stranger Things' anymore because you do have to treat it realistically, right?" And though the duo has said that more deaths are "on the table," Matt Duffer made it clear that the decisions they've made had nothing to do with their sensitivities. "This is me basically defending myself against these Millie Bobby Brown accusations and explaining that there are lives behind it, and it's nothing to do with my sensitivity. So there you go, Millie."