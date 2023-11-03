Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Stranger Things, streaming, TV | Tagged: geeked week, netflix, preview, stranger things, Stranger Things Day

Stranger Things Day Schedule Released Ahead of Geeked Week 2023

With Geeked Week 2023 kicking off on November 6th, Netflix released a poster outlining the schedule for this year's Stranger Things Day.

Article Summary Showcasing a range of series and films, Netflix's Geeked Week 2023 kicks off on Stranger Things Day, Monday, November 6th.

An official poster has been released outlining the schedule (and maybe some surprises?).

In addition, Netflix has a preview site listing other ways to celebrate Stranger Things Day.

The event can be followed through various social media channels including YouTube and TikTok.

In less than 72 hours, Netflix's Geeked Week 2023 will be getting underway for its third edition. Kicking off on November 6th, virtual attendees can expect debuts, news, first looks, behind-the-scenes secrets, and more from some of your favorite series, films, animation, and games. Just some of the projects set to get the spotlight are The Umbrella Academy, 3 Body Problem, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Brothers Sun, Damsel, Devil May Cry, Leave The World Behind, Rebel Moon, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, and more. But for fans of the global phenomenon, having the week-long event kicking off on "Stranger Things Day" (the date in 1983 when Will Byers went missing) feels right on so many levels. And the streaming service isn't looking to disappoint, releasing a key art poster earlier today outlining the schedule for what's on tap (of course, leaving room for some surprises). In addition, Netflix has an official online preview guide detailing all of the cool merch you can get your hands on to honor the day.

With the week-long celebration of all things geek (that appear on Netflix, of course) kicking off on "Stranger Things Day" (November 6th – perfect timing) and running through Sunday, November 12th, here's a look back at a pretty cool trailer (seriously) for the virtual event:

Now, I already know what you're worried about. You're thinking to yourselves, "But Ray, how can I possibly live in front of my computer screen for six days in a row?!?" Well, the first thing? You shouldn't. That would be weird. And kinda sad. Especially whe you can check out GeekedWeek.com for more details on what's going down. And for those of you of the "social media" persuasion, you can always follow the action on YouTube, X, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok (and for the record, Netflix prefers to go with "X" while we're staying nostalgic and sticking with "Twitter").

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!