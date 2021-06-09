Stranger Things: Duffer Bros Announce 4 Additions to Season 4 Cast

While the Duffer Bros may not have had a premiere date tucked in their pocket when they showed up for Netflix's Geeked Week on Wednesday, they did have four new names that have joined the cast for the fourth season of Stranger Things: Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E), Myles Truitt (Black Lightning), Regina Ting Chen (Queen of the South), and Grace Van Dien (The Village). Here's a look at the actors in "Upside Down" mode, followed by a brief overview of who's who.

Here's a look at the Duffer Bros. breaking the news:

all aboard! the Duffer Brothers are here with special news that they want to personally share with you. @stranger_things #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/TVheNMqgUl — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 9, 2021

McNulty's Vickie is a cool, fast-talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes. Truitt's Patrick is a Hawkins basketball star who has friends, talent, and a good life…until shocking events send his life spiraling out of control. Regina Ting Chen's Ms. Kelly is a popular guidance counselor who cares deeply for her students — especially those struggling the most. Van Dien's Chrissy is Hawkins High's lead cheerleader and the most popular girl in school. But beneath the seemingly perfect surface lies a dark secret.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: David Harbour on Stranger Things/Marvel Crossover Conspiracies, Black Widow & Vegas Pandemic Wedding (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rxv2UlLbV1E)

In the latest Stranger Things 4 teaser, we have a trip back to some nightmarish times that tease Papa's influence over the series is far from over- as he announces having "something very special" planned for all of them- and wants to make sure Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is listening. But this is a flashback- right? Will Matthew Modine's Dr. Martin Brenner be returning to fill in some of the still-remaining gaps in Eleven's past? Here's a look at the newest teaser- with the accompanying "002/004" caption:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Stranger Things 4 | Eleven, are you listening? | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ILwLN6hV-X8)

Now here's a look back at moments from the HNL control room, where we learned that it will be closed until further notice- before letting us know that some things will be back in service soon:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: HNL Control Room (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uRIpYFIlg5U&t=1s)

Previously, we learned that Jamie Campbell Bower (The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Sweeney Todd), Eduardo Franco (Booksmart, The Binge), and Joseph Quinn (Catherine the Great, Howards End) are joining the cast as series regulars. Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones), Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands, Westworld), Mason Dye (Bosch, The Goldbergs), Nikola Djuricko (Genius, In The Land of Blood and Honey), and Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street Franchise, V) are joining Stranger Things 4 in recurring roles. In addition, Brett Gelman's Murray Bauman has been promoted to series regular.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Stranger Things 4 | From Russia with love… | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oB2GYwbIAlM)

The fourth season of Stranger Things finds "a new horror beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything," here's a look at who's playing who- offering clues to not just where our heroes stand since we last saw them but also to where the action will be taking place this season (including a psychiatric hospital). Bower plays Peter Ballard, a caring man who works as an orderly at the psychiatric hospital. Tired of the brutality he witnesses day after day, Peter feels compelled to take a stand- but will he? Englund's Victor Creel is a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s. As for what's going on with Hopper over in Russia, Wlaschiha's Dmitri is a Russian prison guard who befriends Hopper: smart, cunning, and charming- but can he be trusted? Djuricko's Yuri is a seedy and unpredictable Russian smuggler who loves bad jokes, cold hard cash, and crunchy style peanut butter.

Quinn's Eddie Munson is an audacious 80's metalhead who runs The Hellfire Club, Hawkins High's official D&D club. Hated by those who don't understand him — and beloved by those who do — Eddie will find himself at the terrifying epicenter of this season's mystery. Meanwhile, Franco's Argyle is a fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza- and Jonathan's (Charlie Heaton) new best friend. Augustus' Lt. Colonel Sullivan is an intelligent, no-nonsense man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins once and for all (uh-oh), while Dye's Jason Carver is living the life of the handsome, rich, sports star who's dating the most popular girl in school. That is until a new evil threatening Hawkins turns everyone's world upside down.

