Stranger Things: Metallica's James Hetfield Goes Munson for Halloween

If there were ever no-brainers when it comes to Halloween in 2022, it would come from Metallica, specifically frontman James Hetfield. If you were to take guess what his Stranger Things-themed costume is, your initial thoughts could go from the monsters like Demogorgon, Mind Flayer, and Vecna to human characters like Hopper or Murray. If you have seen season four, the answer couldn't be more obvious in Eddie Munson, the fan favorite played by Joseph Quinn. Initially framed by the Vecna, Eddie had to flee into hiding as Team Hawkins gumshoed their way to discovering his true identity while trying to find a way to stop him. The Metallica Instagram page posted a pic of Hetfield sporting the Hellfire Club shirt, denim jacket, devil horns pose, and '80s locks, which is ironic considering all members originally sported longer hair in their earlier years with the caption, "Eddie Munson says Happy Halloween! "

Here's a look at Hetfield's Halloween season costume efforts- did he pull it off?

Eddie Munson's Epic Metallica Moment in Stranger Things

Quinn's signature moment in the season finale "The Piggyback," he shredded Metallica's "Master of Puppets" on top of his trailer in the Upside Down with the help of Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo). By doing the solo, he drew the bats away from the Vecna to allow Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Steve (Joe Keery), and Robin (Maya Hawke) to infiltrate Creel House to get at him. Once Eddie became bait, he sadly became Team Hawkins' only major casualty after succumbing to his wounds from the bat attack.

Since Netflix's final two episodes of season four, Quinn's been making the rounds from his fame, including grabbing the attention of the band, who invited him to Lollapalooza to play alongside them…not on stage. While he presented them with Hellfire Club shirts, which is Hawkins High's Dungeons & Dragons-themed student organization, the band presented Quinn with an autographed guitar.